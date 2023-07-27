Two dumbbells and this full-body workout to build strength and muscle

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.



Don’t have time to do an upper and lower body workout? Do this full-body one instead. It will only take you 30 minutes and it includes some classic exercises that will help build up your strength and lean muscle – all you’re going to need are a pair of dumbbells and to put on your best workout shoes for some extra stability.

"Resistance training sp​eeds up your metabolism and helps you maintain a healthy weight," says Aroosha Nekonam, Certified Personal Trainer at Ultimate Performance.

For this workout you’ll be doing a starter exercise, followed by two supersets (where you do two exercises back-to-back) and a finisher. You’re going to aim for 10 to 12 reps of each exercise and do three rounds of each in total, so you’ll want to use a pair of medium dumbbells. If you only have really light ones, don’t worry, either slow down the movement or add some additional reps in. Ready? Here’s your workout.

Single leg power ups

Alternative exercise: single leg box step ups

Superset 1

Bulgarian split squats

Staggered stance RDL

Superset 2

Single arm wide grip row

Single arm Arnold press with a hold

Finisher

Seated knee tucks

Alternative exercise: toe taps

