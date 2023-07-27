Two dumbbells and this full-body workout to build strength and muscle

Get strong and fit in 30 minutes with these classic exercises

Don’t have time to do an upper and lower body workout? Do this full-body one instead. It will only take you 30 minutes and it includes some classic exercises that will help build up your strength and lean muscle – all you’re going to need are a pair of dumbbells and to put on your best workout shoes for some extra stability. 

For this workout you’ll be doing a starter exercise, followed by two supersets (where you do two exercises back-to-back) and a finisher. You’re going to aim for 10 to 12 reps of each exercise and do three rounds of each in total, so you’ll want to use a pair of medium dumbbells. If you only have really light ones, don’t worry, either slow down the movement or add some additional reps in. Ready? Here’s your workout.

  • Single leg power ups
  • Alternative exercise: single leg box step ups

Superset 1 

  • Bulgarian split squats
  • Staggered stance RDL

 Superset 2 

  • Single arm wide grip row
  • Single arm Arnold press with a hold

Finisher 

  • Seated knee tucks
  • Alternative exercise: toe taps

