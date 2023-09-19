Try this no-jump bodyweight workout to strengthen your entire body

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You’ve found the motivation to workout – excellent! But worrying about creating a racket and annoying anyone living directly below you (or next door, if you share) is a whole other problem. You’ll be pleased to know then that this workout has zero jumping involved and doesn’t use any home gym equipment either, so you can rest assured there’ll be no banging or angry door knocks coming your way. All you’ll need is an exercise mat and your best workout shoes.

Many people often turn their noses up at bodyweight training, but they can be as effective as hitting the gym. According to Nike, a study in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, found that doing push-ups can be just as effective as bench pressing. While a study by Polish researchers revealed that a group of women who did only bodyweight training for 10 weeks had improved strength and muscle mass. Of course, once your body starts to find exercises easy you need to challenge it further (by either adding more weight, decreasing your rest times, or changing your rep tempos), but the point is, it is effective.

For this workout you're going to do 40 seconds of work, with a 10 second rest in between each exercise and it'll take you 25 minutes in total to complete. As there's no jumping involved, this is a pretty low-impact workout, making it ideal for beginners or those who struggle with achy knees. We'd recommend following the video above, as it's always nice to follow along someone. Otherwise, here's your workout:

Standing jacks

Toe taps

Squat with a pulse

Squat walks

Standing crunches

Reach and side squat

Reverse lunges

Squat with a reach

Jack and punch

Step out burpees

Forward lunges

Knee downs (right)

Knee downs (left)

Squat slams

Punches

Alternating punch up

Pulse and punch up

Lunge and kick (right)

Lunge and kick (left)

No jumping pop squat

Alternating curtsey lunges

Sumo squat with heel raises

No jumping seal jacks

Squat and heel tap

Step out burpee into a squat

Narrow squat into sumo squat

We hope you enjoyed that and had no noise complaints! When this does start to feel too easy for you, why not try adding some extra resistance to make it a little more challenging, with a pair of dumbbells or a resistance band? For more fitness-inspo (that's also noise-friendly), check out the best 12 no-jump exercises for a full-body workout. Or, give this 18-minute no-jump workout a try instead — again, it just uses your bodyweight, but will still get your heart racing.