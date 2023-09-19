Try this no-jump bodyweight workout to strengthen your entire body

You’ve found the motivation to workout – excellent! But worrying about creating a racket and annoying anyone living directly below you (or next door, if you share) is a whole other problem. You’ll be pleased to know then that this workout has zero jumping involved and doesn’t use any home gym equipment either, so you can rest assured there’ll be no banging or angry door knocks coming your way. All you’ll need is an exercise mat and your best workout shoes.
Many people often turn their noses up at bodyweight training, but they can be as effective as hitting the gym. According to Nike, a study in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, found that doing push-ups can be just as effective as bench pressing. While a study by Polish researchers revealed that a group of women who did only bodyweight training for 10 weeks had improved strength and muscle mass. Of course, once your body starts to find exercises easy you need to challenge it further (by either adding more weight, decreasing your rest times, or changing your rep tempos), but the point is, it is effective.
For this workout you're going to do 40 seconds of work, with a 10 second rest in between each exercise and it'll take you 25 minutes in total to complete. As there's no jumping involved, this is a pretty low-impact workout, making it ideal for beginners or those who struggle with achy knees. We'd recommend following the video above, as it's always nice to follow along someone. Otherwise, here's your workout:
- Standing jacks
- Toe taps
- Squat with a pulse
- Squat walks
- Standing crunches
- Reach and side squat
- Reverse lunges
- Squat with a reach
- Jack and punch
- Step out burpees
- Forward lunges
- Knee downs (right)
- Knee downs (left)
- Squat slams
- Punches
- Alternating punch up
- Pulse and punch up
- Lunge and kick (right)
- Lunge and kick (left)
- No jumping pop squat
- Alternating curtsey lunges
- Sumo squat with heel raises
- No jumping seal jacks
- Squat and heel tap
- Step out burpee into a squat
- Narrow squat into sumo squat
We hope you enjoyed that and had no noise complaints! When this does start to feel too easy for you, why not try adding some extra resistance to make it a little more challenging, with a pair of dumbbells or a resistance band? For more fitness-inspo (that's also noise-friendly), check out the best 12 no-jump exercises for a full-body workout. Or, give this 18-minute no-jump workout a try instead — again, it just uses your bodyweight, but will still get your heart racing.