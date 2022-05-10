Toshiba TV deal cuts 50-inch display to cheapest price, plus free Amazon Music Unlimited

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With the cost of living price hikes, many of us are trying not to spend money on things we don’t need. But what if your phone breaks or your TV stops working?

Unfortunately, it’s almost impossible to predict when you’re going to need a new TV. To help you replace your old tech while keeping the costs down, we’ve been on the lookout for the best TV deals and we’ve found the Toshiba 50UK3163DB TV at its cheapest ever price. This 50-inch 4K display is just £289 at Amazon, plus it comes with 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free.

View the Toshiba 50UK3163DB TV deal

If you’re looking for a cheap 4K TV, the Toshiba 50UK3163DB is one of the best TVs under £500 . It provides powerful HDR and 4K detail and combined with Dolby Vision, the Toshiba 50UK3163DB TV offers strong audio and picture quality.

In our Toshiba 50UK3163DB review , we were most impressed with its onscreen interface, audio talents and its affordable price tag. Even at its full price, it’s an incredibly powerful TV for what you’re spending and you really get the most out of your money.

This price cut from Amazon takes the Toshiba UK31 TV range down to its lowest ever prices. The deal we’ve highlighted here is on the 50-inch model which we think is perfect for all homes and viewers. However, if you’d prefer a different size, you can also find the other screen options at a discounted price at Amazon. For example, the Toshiba 43-inch UK3163DB is just £249, the 55-inch model is £339 and the 65-inch is £478 .

Not only are you getting the Toshiba UK3163DB at its cheapest ever price, but you can also get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free with this purchase when you register for Alexa. Amazon Music Unlimited offers unlimited access to 90 million songs, playlists, podcasts and new releases that can be listened to ad-free, offline and with unlimited skips.

To view this Toshiba UK3163DB TV and Amazon Music Unlimited deal, click the link above or keep reading to find out how to claim your free 3 months.

Toshiba 50UK3163DB 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: was £449, now £289 at Amazon

The Toshiba 50UK3163DB has a bold, crisp 50-inch screen which offers punchy HDR, sharp 4K images and comes with Dolby Vision & Atmos support. It comes with Alexa built-in for all your streaming needs and is a good choice for gaming, thanks to its low latency in gaming mode.

How to get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

To get Amazon Music Unlimited for free for 3 months, you’ll first need to purchase a TV from the Toshiba UK31 range (all sizes included in this deal). Next, you’ll need to download and register Alexa on your device and go to Amazon Music Unlimited . Select ‘Individual Plan’ on the signup page and complete the registration by clicking ‘Signup and Pay’. You’ll need to do this within 30 days of registering your eligible product.

From there, you can use Amazon Music Unlimited for free for 3 months. Once this trial period comes to an end, the subscription will auto-renew and you’ll pay £9.99 but you can cancel at any time.