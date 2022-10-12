Toshiba 4K HDR10 Smart TV price crashes to £339 in Prime Day sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for a 4K HDR TV upgrade then Amazon's Prime Day in October Early Access sale has a great offer to check out.

The Toshiba UF3D 55-inch 4K HDR10 Smart TV is currently reduced down to £339. This TV comes with Dolby Atmos audio compatibility built in, too, so you're getting Ultra HD, HDR imagery, and volumetric audio.

View the Toshiba UF3D 55-inch 4K HDR10 Smart TV deal at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The only thing is this is a lightning deal, meaning that it is already selling out. Amazon has a limited number of TVs on offer and when they're gone they're gone. As such, if you're interested we advise you move fast. At the time of writing the deal is 26% claimed.

Here are the full details of the deal.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba UF3D 55 Inch 4K HDR10 Smart TV: £449 £339 at Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE £110 – This TV delivers big real estate, with a 55-inch display, as well as a 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR10 compatibility. It's also loaded with Toshiba's smart TV interface along with Freeview Play, meaning you've got on-TV access to all the best entertainment apps like Netflix and Disney Plus. Now down to £339 at Amazon with free shipping.

