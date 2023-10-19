Top-rated massage gun is less than half price ahead of Black Friday

Whether you’re a fitness fanatic or someone who regularly suffers from stiff, sore muscles, having one of the best massage guns can be a game changer for daily muscle maintenance.

A brand that’s well-known for this is Therabody, renowned for its popular Theragun range – from the latest Theragun Pro(5th gen) to the portable Theragun mini – and now you can get over 50% off one of their top rated massage guns, the Theragun Elite (4th gen) with this amazing early Black Friday deal.

Theragun Elite (4th gen): was £375 , now £179.40

Save over £195 on this top-rated percussion massage gun with five speed settings, app connectivity and five interchangeable heads.

Out of all the Theraguns, the Elite is definitely the best in terms of value and features. It offers deep percussion strokes – 16 mm in amplitude – and five-speed options as default: 1750, 1900, 2100, 2200 and 2400 ppm. These speeds will be more than enough for most users, but you can always customise it through the Therabody App, which connects via Bluetooth. Inside the zip-up travel case you also get five closed foam heads to target specific areas of the body, for the best relief possible.

This massage gun also uses QuietForce Technology, so it's significantly quieter than others on the market and won't irritate those who prefer to use it for de-stressing or sleeping. The battery life (120 minutes) is incredibly decent too and it can even charge wirelessly on the wireless charging stand (sold separately). Struggle to get to those hard to reach areas? The ergonomic multi-use handle allows you to easily switch from one side of the handle to the other, so you can get to those hard-to-reach areas such as the shoulder blades and back of the thighs, with ease.

A Theragun is definitely a worthwhile investment but at this price, it's an absolute steal, so take advantage of it while you can!