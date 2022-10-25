Top Gun: Maverick gets Paramount Plus streaming release date

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A streaming release date for Top Gun: Maverick has been confirmed, with anyone looking to check out the new Tom Cruise flick from the comfort of their own living room only having to wait a little bit longer.

Seven months after debuting in theatres around the globe, Top Gun: Maverick will be available to stream across Paramount Plus on December 22nd, 2022. This will be available for subscribers in the UK and Ireland – just in time for Christmas.

No streaming release date for those in the US has yet to be announced, however, Paramount CEO Bob Bakish confirmed (via THR (opens in new tab)) that it would arrive on the streaming platform before the end of 2022. In the meantime, it can be watched on Amazon Prime Video via VOD.

Directed by Joseph Konsinski, Top Gun: Maverick serves as a sequel to the beloved 1986 film with Cruise returning as the lead character once again. It generated over $1.4 billion at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing movie of 2022 (so far).

"After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it," reads a synopsis.

It's a fantastic film, if I do say so myself. Like every project, Tom Cruise goes above and beyond to provide a cinematic experience like no other. The level of authenticity put to the aerial stunts is on another level to anything that has come prior with a fun-loving story to accompany it. Seeing this in IMAX is easily my favourite movie experience this year and I can't recommend Top Gun: Maverick enough. It's worth it alone for hearing Miles Teller's rendition of "Great Balls of Fire".

A Paramount Plus subscription is priced at $9.99 / £6.99 per month or $99.99 / £69.90 per year with a free seven-day trial available. Any Sky Cinema customers gain access to Paramount Plus for no additional cost. The service originally launched in the US in March 2021 before arriving in the UK and Ireland in June this year.

Top Gun: Maverick stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Bashir Salahuddin, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer and Jon Hamm.