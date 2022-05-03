Move over, Netflix, the next big streaming service is here – and has a release date

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Paramount Plus has been given a release date in the UK meaning there will be even more competition for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus and the umpteenth other streaming services available on the market today.

As confirmed by Paramount president and CEO Bob Bakish during an earnings call on May 3rd (via THR ), Paramount Plus will launch in the UK on June 22nd, 15 months after it originally debuted in the US. It will also arrive sometime in June for those in South Korea.

The service is home to the new Halo TV series among The Good Fight, Star Trek: Below Decks, The Twilight Zone, 1883, iCarly, Young Sheldon, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Mayor of Kingstown, Star Trek: Picard, No Activity, Why Women Kill, The Stand, and more. It's also working on a Knuckles spinoff show with Idris Elba once again playing the Echidna from Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The suite of content that is set to be available on Paramount Plus has yet to be revealed, however, a number of shows already have existing deals with certain providers in the UK.

The company intends to continue its European roll out over the coming month with Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Ireland, Switzerland and Austria all planned for later this year. Additionally, India is expected to follow in 2023.

"In 2022, we’re continuing to expand Paramount Plus to the biggest markets in the world, starting with the UK and South Korea in June," said Bakish.

"And, we will be in more major European markets, including Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria in the second half of the year. Additionally, in 2023, Paramount Plus will launch in India in partnership with Viacom 18 as part of a recently announced agreement and is poised to participate in this fast-growing streaming market."

Pricing has yet to be revealed but currently, those in the US can subscribe for $4.99 a month with ads or $9.99 a month without. An annual fee is also available at $49.99 with ads or $99.99 a year without.

Paramount Plus grew by more than six million subscribers during the first quarter of 2022, now amassing 62 million total users. The opposite took place for Netflix, which recently lost 200,000 subscribers within the first three months of 2022 – the first time it has lost subscribers in over a decade.