Top Dungeons and Dragons merch just got Black Friday price cuts

Dungeons and Dragons is one of the absolute best board games you can play if you like to role-play, and with the winter holiday season coming up, adventurers are going to have plenty of time to go on epic quests together.

And, for any adventurer who is currently looking for great DnD gifts for their fellow party members (or themselves!) this questing season, Amazon's Black Friday sale has some top discounts on offer.

The D&D deals on offer cover a wide range of DnD merch, too, ranging from player handbooks and adventures, through t-shirts and socks, and onto dice, carry bags, stickers and even Dungeons and Dragons board games. These are some of the best Black Friday deals we've seen in board gaming this year.

To see all the D&D deals available right now at Amazon follow the link above, or for a curated selection of what T3's board game and DnD expert thinks are the best deals, then read on.

(opens in new tab) DND Polyhedral Dice Set for Dungeon and Dragons: was £6.99 , now £5.93 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This bright and colourful D&D dice set, which includes a D20, D12, D10, D8, D6 and D4 is now £5.93 thanks to a Black Friday price cut. Incredibly affordable and shiny.

(opens in new tab) Metal Dice D&D Set Ancient Bronze: was £14.99 , now £11.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a set of metal dice, this is a superb price, with a Black Friday price cut taking these Ancient Bronze rollers down to £11.99. Clickity clackety roll for attackity!

(opens in new tab) Dungeons and Dragons Stickers (100 PCS): was £7.88 , now £7.10 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Just so much DnD goodness in one sticker set. You get 100 stickers here, with a wide variety of Dungeons and Dragons-inspired designs on offer. Now 10% off.

(opens in new tab) The Wild Beyond the Witchlight: A Feywild Adventure: was £42.01 , now £22.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is one of the best adventure books Dungeons & Dragons has ever created, with players adventuring into the weird and wonderful Feywild. Now 46% off.

(opens in new tab) Mordenkainen's Tome of Foes: was £41.99 , now £24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

An excellent companion to all DMs and GMs, this book provides buckets of extra info about exotic monsters, lore, and character creation options. Now 40% off.

(opens in new tab) Dungeons & Dragons Beholder T-shirt: was £17.99 , now £14.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ah, the DnD adventurer's nightmare, the deadly Beholder, is displayed here in stunning stained glass styling. The shirt is available in a range of colours, too.

(opens in new tab) Tyrants of the Underdark Boardgame: was £38.96 , now £30.92 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A Dungeons and Dragons board game that sees players fight in the deadly and mysterious Underdark to vanquish each other. Great fun for 2-4 players.

(opens in new tab) Dungeons and Dragons Hollow DND Dice Set with Gift Box: was £39.99 , now £35.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A premium metal and hollow DnD dice set that comes adorned with fantastic levels of detail. Dragons snake their way through each side of each dice.

(opens in new tab) Trunab Tabletop D&D Adventurer's Travel Backpack: was £79.99 , now £65.59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A comprehensive Dungeons and Dragons travel backpack that is capable of storing books, dice, miniatures, DMs screens, maps and much more. Now 18% off.

(opens in new tab) 120PCS Metal Coins with Leather Bag: was £26.99 , now £21.59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For those who like to roleplay merching scenes while playing DnD properly, this set of 120 metal coins with a leather carry bag will be ideal. I'll take 5 scrolls of resurrection, please.

(opens in new tab) Dungeons and Dragons DM Socks: was £16.99 , now £13.59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These socks remind everyone in a DnD group who is boss – the DM. Show off your true power via the medium of your feet, with double natural 20s striking fear into those who would appose you and your minions of darkness.

