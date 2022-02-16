Top 3 Netflix horror movies for February 2022 (and the secret code to get more)

Normally we recommend movies on the basis that they're a comfy experience, something to curl up on the sofa and watch of a cold evening. Not so with these Netflix horror movies, which are designed to scare you, to make you jump, to make you clench.

Luckily for anyone who enjoys these experiences, Netflix has you covered with a huge selection of horror movies of all different types, budgets, and release dates.

Midsommar

Made on a tiny budget and released by A24, starring Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor, Midsommer the makings of an excellent horror movie and the end product delivers.

Everything about Midsommer is terrifying, from body horror to suspense, and we couldn't look away during the 148 minute runtime. If you've ever felt like other horror movies are kinda light on scariness, then this is the one for you.

The movie received positive critical coverage across the board and deservedly so. We can't recommend it enough to scratch that horror itch.

Hereditary

If Midsommer is a nine for scariness then Hereditary is a ten: a truly terrifying, visceral, and unsettling experience, driven by stellar performances and visual effects.

We don't to reveal too much – it's a suspenseful horror movie, after all – but one of the first scenes is so horrific that you know you're in for a treat for the rest of the movie.

And it doesn't disappoint: everything is turned up to 12 here and the result is better for it. Toni Collette, especially, is incredible in this movie.

Zombieland

If you need to chill out after Midsommer and Hereditary then our final pick, Zombieland, is perfect.

While it's not horror per se, there is a lot of horror from the zombies themselves (which isn't a spoiler given the name). A fun romp, with excellent performances from Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and others, we love this movie.

Plus, the sequel Zombieland: Double Tap, is available on Netflix, too, meaning you can turn the evening into a zombiefied double bill.