Top 3 Netflix monster movies for February 2022 (and the secret code to get more)

There's something so satisfying about a monster movie – the death and destruction rained down from something so other-worldly, something fiction (or at least we think).

Netflix is helping us get our monster fix with an incredible selection of movies on offer right now, spanning everything from the classics to modern day masterpieces to foreign language movies.

Godzilla King of the Monsters

Straight off the bat we have an exceptionally good monster movie: Godzilla King of the Monsters. Released in 2019, the movie pits Godzilla and Mothra against King Ghidorah and Rodan to save the world.

The stakes don't really get much higher than that, right?

We love this movie and love it even more with every new watch: the cast is great, the CGI is next-level, and the premise makes sense – well, as much as any monster movie needs to make sense.

When you've had your fill, you can then watch the sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong, although it sadly isn't on Netflix (at least not right now).

Attack The Block

Iconic.

That's what Attack The Block, the charmingly low-budget movie from 2011 that includes both John Boyega's acting debut and monsters, can fairly be described as.

Set on a council estate in South London on Guy Fawkes Night, a street gang must defend themselves and their loved ones again rampaging monsters.

While the movie didn't get the praise it deserved when it premiered, over time people have come to appreciate what a masterpiece this is.

It's tongue-in-cheek, hilarious, and extremely fun, all rolled into one.

Kong: Skull Island

Now could we miss out King Kong from a list of monster movies? The answer is that we can't and that's why Kong: Skull Island is on the list.

The cinematography is exceptional in this movie, as you can see from the picture above, and that's just the beginning. Story-wise, we haven't had a Kong film like this before and there are some great performances from faces you will recognise.

We highly recommend this modern take on Kong that focuses on Kong himself, aside from Godzilla, which is a nice touch (especially when Kong vs. Godzilla came out shortly after).

A fantastic watch on a cosy Sunday afternoon.