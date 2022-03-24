Today's Wordle Answer 278, Thursday 24 March: clues and discussion for five-letter fiends

Wordle 278 answer explained, with clues and solution

Duncan Bell
By
published

We got today’s Wordle answer – #278, if you’re keeping count – in 3 guesses and under 1 minute. How? Through the method that we call ‘the T3 Wordling Technique’. It’s some next-level Bene Gesserit-type shit that you probably won’t know about. Basically, we use all the vowels plus S and T in our first two guesses and then everything falls into place. Usually. It did on this occasion, anyway.

What was today’s Wordle solution then? Read on to find out…

Hints and clues for Wordle 278

Today’s Wordle answer is on the front of your body. But it’s also something you might keep good, or bedding in. Charlton Heston had one of these. 

Want more before we move on to the big reveal? Try our guide to Wordle 276 from two days ago and yesterday’s Wordle 277. We also have complete-ish Wordle strategy guide, plus an archive. 

Wordle #278 answer

Wordle answer 278


(Image credit: New York Times )

Today’s Wordle answer is simply the CHEST: better than all the rest. A chest is often somewhere treasure is stored, and also part of the human body, located in between the stomach and the neck/head. 

Reverting to our eternally successful ALIEN/SHOUT opening gambit, we establish 4 out of the 5 Wordle winner letters, with 2 in the right place. From there, we could only really see one possible word, and that was CHEST. There are no words in English that include an H followed by an S so S had to be the 4th letter. There are no 5-letter words that begin with EH and end in ST. Ergo, it had to be a word that ended HEST. Which means it had to be CHEST. You see: spelling can be fun! 

Duncan Bell
Duncan Bell

Duncan has been writing about tech for almost 15 years and fitness ever since he became middle aged and realised he could no longer rely solely on his boyish good looks. He used to be on telly loads, but an unfortunate incident put a stop to that, so he now largely contents himself with telling people, "I used to be on the TV, you know."
Pre-lockdown Duncan was widely regarded as the best-dressed man ever to work for T3 – admittedly not saying much. Post-lockdown he is looking forward to wearing clothes other than shorts and hoodies again very soon, assuming he can still fit into them. He currently writes about cycling, fitness tech that isn’t too heavy, and all things kitchen and home related. 

