Today's top 5 Black Friday camera deals, including Instax, DJI and Nikon

Whether you're a casual phone snapper or a budding amateur photographer, having the right equipment can be the difference between a good shot and a really great image. While having the best camera might not make you a better photographer, it will allow you to capture sharper images even in low light. 

There's a wide range of cameras to choose from these days, from professional DSLRs and mirrorless devices to super-zoom and compact cameras. Investing in a camera can be a big decision, so it's important to do some research but you don't want to pay more than you have to. This year's best Black Friday deals include some of the top brands with savings that you don't want to miss. 

Here's a round-up of some of the best savings available now!

Top five Black Friday camera deals

Instax Mini 9 with 10 shots:  was £74.99, now £56.99 at Amazon

Instax Mini 9 with 10 shots: was £74.99, now £56.99 at Amazon
The Instax Mini 9 is cute, colourful and compact. This instant camera is just bursting with cool photo features and is perfect for the beginner instant photographer.

DJI Ronin Stabilizer 3-Axis Gimbal:  was £325, now £199 at Amazon

DJI Ronin Stabilizer 3-Axis Gimbal: was £325, now £199 at Amazon
Get super steady footage with the DJI Ronan Gimbal. Built from magnesium and aluminium construction, along with high-strength composite materials provide robust performance at just 1.1 kg.

Nikon Z5 Body:  was £1,299, now £1,159 at Amazon

Nikon Z5 Body: was £1,299, now £1,159 at Amazon
Tough, light, and easy to handle, the Nikon Z 5 is a brilliant opportunity for anyone who wants to move into full-frame mirrorless photography. With its full-frame sensor, powerful EXPEED 6 processor, and ultra-sharp EVF, the Nikon Z 5 makes it easy to take nice images.

Panasonic Lumix S5 + 50mm F1.8 lens:  was £2,099.99, now £1,599.99 at Amazon

Panasonic Lumix S5 + 50mm F1.8 lens: was £2,099.99, now £1,599.99 at Amazon
This hybrid Full-frame mirrorless camera provides exceptional image quality for photo and video across the sensitivity range within an ergonomic body. If you're looking to take the next step in photography or videography, this could be the camera for you.

DJI FPV Combo:  was £1,409, now £1,099 at Amazon

DJI FPV Combo: was £1,409, now £1,099 at Amazon
Feel the thrill of immersive flight thanks to the DJI FPV Goggles V2 and DJI FPV’s super-wide 150° FOV. HD video transmission at up to 120fps gives you an ultra-smooth, real-time view of your flight, while Emergency Brake and Hover will stop you from crashing.

