Timberland's latest SS23 outdoor collection goes full-gorpcore

Gorpcore is back; maybe it has never gone away? Functional outwear worn for fashion is as trendy as ever, probably much to the delight of outdoor clothing brands like Timberland, who launched its SS23 collection of nature-ready footwear and apparel to "inspire and equip connection to the outdoors everywhere."

The hero product of the collection, the Timberland Greenstride Motion 6 Hiker, features improved rebound through Greenstride comfort soles and is said to balance performance and function with four-way traction, comfort, and breathability.

The best hiking boots from Timberland to date, the Greenstride Motion 6 Hiker puts a lot of emphasis on sustainability. The triangular lug outsole uses Regenerative Rubber sourced from forests committed to regenerative agriculture. Also, the ReBOTL mesh panels and linings are made from at least 50% recycled plastic.

(Image credit: Timberland)

Also updated is the Winsor Trail Mid Hiker hat offers improved rebound and all-day comfort over any terrain with GreenStride soles and an OrthoLite footbed. This causal hiker features a 75% bio-based EVA blend GreenStride midsole derived from sugar cane and Responsibly Grown Natural Rubber, as well as ReBTOL recycled fabrics mentioned above.

Moving on to jackets, the Waterproof Timberdry Trail Jacket is a trail-ready outerwear featuring durable and lightweight recycled ripstop nylon, along with Timberland's proprietary waterproof technology, Timberdry, for breathable wind and water resistance. Clearly, T3's best waterproof jacket guide will need to be updated soon.

Timberland’s latest collection of trail-inspired outdoor styles come to life in the brand’s Venture Out Together campaign, which "reinforces Timberland’s commitment to reflect the true culture of the outdoors and equip everyone for adventure." To bring the Venture Out ethos to life, Timberland worked with two trailblazers—Noami Grevemberg and Marlon Patrice—who are working to bring equity to the outdoors.

Timberland’s SS23 collection is available this February. For more info, check out Timberland's Men's (opens in new tab) and Women's (opens in new tab)collections today.