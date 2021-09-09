TikTok video shows how to do this awesome PS5 controller mod

We've already detailed a very cool way to mod your PS5 console's logo, but now thanks to TikTok user @techtesseract we've got a great look at a mod anyone can do for the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller.

The video shows the TikTok user fitting an "ExtremeRate DTF LED Kit for PS5 Controller", which is shown being unboxed and then, once the modder's DualSense controller has been disassembled, installed into the controller.

The result, as you can see in the TikTok video below, is LED RGB awesomeness.

Here at T3 we think the TikTok user really knows their stuff when it comes round to modding the DualSense, as what is a quite technical and precise task is made to look easy and fast.

We're guessing the vast majority of PS5 gamers would not be able to mod their own DualSense in such speedy manner, but that doesn't take anything away from the product or the results it delivers, which look great.

The ability to cycle through LED colors on the controller is really neat and, well, in terms of RGB awesomeness this modded controller is orders of magnitude better than the stock PlayStation 5 controller.

As to the mod kit itself, that can currently be bought at a number of stores, including Amazon in both the USA and in the UK. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have a mod to go buy and install.



(Image credit: eXtremeRate)