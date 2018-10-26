TicWatch C2 has a classic design, but is powered by the latest Google software

Chinese AI company Mobvoi has unveiled a brand-new smartwatch, TicWatch C2, powered by the latest version of Google's Wear OS and boasting a classic, clean design.

In fact, the "C" in the name actually stands for "classic" – a subtle nod towards the Swiss-like stylings of the TicWatch C2, which will likely appeal to a very different audience from the offerings from Mobvoi, like the TicWatch Pro.

The latest Mobvoi smartwatch is the spiritual successor to original TicWatch 2, which first launched on Kickstarter back in early 2016. TicWatch C2 will be available in three stainless steel colour finishes – Onyx, Platinum and Rose Gold. The latter is the slimmest design produced by the company at 12.8mm for those with smaller wrists.

All three iterations of the TicWatch C2 include heart-rate monitoring and inbuilt GPS to help track your workouts, as well as Google Pay contactless payments via NFC. They also share the same 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen, with a 360 x 360 resolution.

According to Mobvoi, the 4,00mAh battery cell in all three models should let you go around two days between charges under normal usage. However, expect that figure to drop pretty significantly if you're recording a marathon workout using heart-rate tracking and GPS. The TicWatch C2 is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip.

TicWatch C2 is IP68-certified for both dust and water resistance, which should provide some peace of mind. The new wearable supports interchangeable straps – 20mm for the Onyx and Platinum colours, and 18mm for the Rose Gold.

Pre-orders for the new TicWatch models are available now. Mobvoi is a offering a 10% pre-order discount in most markets between October 24 and November 27. The TicWatch C2 will cost £145.99 ($199.99) and ships December 6, 2018.