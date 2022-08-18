Three SIM only deal offers unlimited data for just £11.50 a month

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The cost of living crisis has seen many monthly costs rise significantly. With bills getting harder to pay for, many people are looking to save money and switching to a SIM only deal is one of the best ways to do so. According to reports, millions of people are out of contract on their phones and spending more than they should each month. By switching to the best SIM only deals (opens in new tab), you can save money each month and halve your bills.

Three is one of the best providers to shop for cheap SIM only deals (opens in new tab) and right now, you can get the unlimited data SIM only plan for just £11.50 a month for 6 months.

View the unlimited data SIM only plan at Three (opens in new tab)

The Three unlimited data SIM only deal offers unlimited data, texts and minutes for just £11.50 a month and no upfront fees. On this plan, the first 6 months of your contract is half price and once you hit month 7, you’ll pay £23 for the remainder of your contract length.

Three Advanced Plans not only offer data, texts and minutes, but also come with a range of premium extras. These include 5G ready at no extra costs, roaming and personal hotspots, and you don’t pay anything upfront.

Across all its SIM plans, Three is offering deals where you can get the first 6 months of your contract for half price, helping you save money as soon as you sign up. To view the unlimited data SIM only plan from Three, click the link above or keep reading for more SIM only deals.

(opens in new tab) Unlimited data SIM only plan: was £23, now £11.50 at Three (opens in new tab)

Right now at Three, the unlimited data SIM only plan is half price for the first 6 months of your 24 month contract. This plan offers unlimited data, minutes and texts, roaming and 5G capabilities, for just £11.50 for the first 6 months and £23 for the rest of your contract.

If you use a lot of data, the Three unlimited SIM only plan is the best choice, but you can also find the 250GB plan for £10 a month and 100GB plan for £8 a month. If you don’t use as much data and want an even cheaper offer, the 1GB data SIM only plan is just £4 a month.