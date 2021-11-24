Three great Nikon Black Friday deals available now, including Z6 and Z50!

The Nikon Z50 is a mirrorless camera with a 20.9-megapixel, DX-format sensor, tilting touchscreen display, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 4K video shooting capabilities. It is compatible with all Nikkor Z lenses, and with F-Mount lenses via an FTZ Mount Adapter.

Amazon has knocked an impressive 25-percent off the Nikon Z 50 mirrorless camera. As a result, the price has tumbled from £849 to £640, meaning a huge £208 saving making this one of the best Black Friday deals around.

This deal is for the Z 50 body only, meaning it does not come with a lens.

Designed to shoot as clearly at night as during the day, the Nikon Z 50 has an ISO range of 100 to 51,200, plus low-light autofocus system. Other features include eye-detection and animal-detection autofocus, to ensure the faces of your subjects are always pin-sharp.

The Z 50's continuous shooting mode can snap up to 11 photos per second with autofocus and auto-exposure. Video can be recorded in 4K resolution at up to 30 frames per second, and slow-motion video is also possible at 1080p Full HD. Time-lapse 4K sequences are also possible, and you can take photos while shooting video at the same time.

The rear of the camera features a tilting LCD touchscreen for reviewing photos, adjusting settings and picking from 20 in-camera creative effects for stills and video.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth mean you can connect the camera to the Nikon SnapBridge smartphone app to share content or remotely control the camera.

That's not all Amazon has to offer. We waited a pretty long time for Nikon to join the full-frame mirrorless party, but once it did, we were very handsomely rewarded. The Z6 and Z7 are formidable beasts, both serving different types of customers very well indeed.

The Z6 offers fantastic image quality and, thanks to 12fps shooting and a well-performing AF system and sensor, it’s simply a great all-rounder with a user-friendly body that's really pleasant to use.

Quite simply, the Z6 is one of the best cameras currently on the market and you’re unlikely to be disappointed with a purchase.

Amazon has several offers on at the moment, reducing both the kit and body-only.

You can now pick up the Nikon Z6 body for just £1,279, that's saving £173 off the previous price.

If you want it with the brilliant Nikkor Z 24-70 mm f/4 S zoom lens, then you can get the Z 6 for £1,729, that's saving a massive £216 off the previous price.

