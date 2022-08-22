Thor: Love and Thunder gets Disney Plus release date – and it's soon!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Walt Disney Company has unveiled a slate of new movies and TV shows set to hit the streaming platform as part of Disney Plus Day, including Thor: Love and Thunder.

As confirmed via Twitter (opens in new tab), the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and fourth in the Thor series will be available to stream on September 8th, 2022. Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit), the superhero movie debuted in theatres on July 8th and will now arrive on Disney Plus two months on from the day. It made over $700 million at the box office, though received a mixed response from critics.

Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor Odinson on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced - a quest for inner peace. However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who - to his surprise - inexplicably wields his magical hammer. Together, they set out on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance.

Check out the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder below:

I was personally quite disappointed with Thor: Love and Thunder, feeling that the comedy did not hit nearly as well as its predecessor and Gorr the God Butcher (played by Christian Bale ) was underutilised. The same can be said for the Guardians of the Galaxy, which only play a small role and did not gel anywhere near the same level with Thor as they did in Avengers: Infinity War. That said, the sequence in the Shadow Realm was visually stunning.

Alongside Thor, Disney confirmed that the live-action Pinocchio musical starring Tom Hanks will also debut on September 8th, 2022. Similarly, Cars on the Road, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Along will all premiere on the streaming service as part of Disney Plus day.

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Chris Pratt and Christian Bale.