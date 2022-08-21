This ultimate Assetto Corsa gaming machine takes its inspiration from a grand piano

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prodrive is a big name in motorsport, a company that can design, build, train, and maintain winning race cars and their drivers in practically any category. The company’s most recent technological innovation swaps rubber for silicon, creating a simulator cabinet that’s a cut above a standard gaming rig.

(Image credit: Prodrive / CALLUM)

Designed by CALLUM, the design consultancy established by former Jaguar head designer Ian Callum, the original brief for this 3.3m long machine was for a piece of hardware that wouldn’t look out of place in a high-end home.

(Image credit: Prodrive / CALLUM)

Combining a continuous shell of of black lacquered bent ply, the simulator has been built with the finest components available, including a 12GB GeForce RTX graphics card and an AOC 49” Dual-QHD 5k resolution curved monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate.

The steering wheel is Precision Sim Engineering’s Le Mans-inspired LM-Pro wheel, a £1500 device that comes with five rotary dials, 12 push buttons, and carbon fibre paddles, connected via a Simucube 2 Pro Direct Drive System for ultra-precise force feedback.

(Image credit: Prodrive / CALLUM)

The mechanical pedal box is electrically adjustable, as is the Cobra Nogaro Street Sport Seat, an off-the-shelf item used by many racing professionals for real world racing. A pair of Bowers & Wilkins PX7 headphones brings the race world to life.

(Image credit: Prodrive / CALLUM)

Prodrive hopes the sim will be eagerly adopted by classic car collectors, racing drivers, and e-sports professionals, as well as those who want the latest and greatest hardware without compromising interior aesthetics. Ian Callum – who recently shaped the Prodrive Hunter off-roader - describes the simulator as a true art object, an instrument that is both sculpture and tool and which should endure for many upgrades to come.

(Image credit: Prodrive / CALLUM)

The Prodrive Simulator by CALLUM is priced at £39,000 plus tax.