This ultimate Assetto Corsa gaming machine takes its inspiration from a grand piano

Prodrive is a big name in motorsport, a company that can design, build, train, and maintain winning race cars and their drivers in practically any category. The company’s most recent technological innovation swaps rubber for silicon, creating a simulator cabinet that’s a cut above a standard gaming rig.

Provide Racing Simulator by CALLUM

(Image credit: Prodrive / CALLUM)

Designed by CALLUM, the design consultancy established by former Jaguar head designer Ian Callum, the original brief for this 3.3m long machine was for a piece of hardware that wouldn’t look out of place in a high-end home.

Provide Racing Simulator by CALLUM

(Image credit: Prodrive / CALLUM)

Combining a continuous shell of of black lacquered bent ply, the simulator has been built with the finest components available, including a 12GB GeForce RTX graphics card and an AOC 49” Dual-QHD 5k resolution curved monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate. 

The steering wheel is Precision Sim Engineering’s Le Mans-inspired LM-Pro wheel, a £1500 device that comes with five rotary dials, 12 push buttons, and carbon fibre paddles, connected via a Simucube 2 Pro Direct Drive System for ultra-precise force feedback.

Provide Racing Simulator by CALLUM

(Image credit: Prodrive / CALLUM)

The mechanical pedal box is electrically adjustable, as is the Cobra Nogaro Street Sport Seat, an off-the-shelf item used by many racing professionals for real world racing. A pair of Bowers & Wilkins PX7 headphones brings the race world to life.

Provide Racing Simulator by CALLUM

(Image credit: Prodrive / CALLUM)

Prodrive hopes the sim will be eagerly adopted by classic car collectors, racing drivers, and e-sports professionals, as well as those who want the latest and greatest hardware without compromising interior aesthetics. Ian Callum – who recently shaped the Prodrive Hunter off-roader - describes the simulator as a true art object, an instrument that is both sculpture and tool and which should endure for many upgrades to come.

Provide Racing Simulator by CALLUM

(Image credit: Prodrive / CALLUM)

The Prodrive Simulator by CALLUM is priced at £39,000 plus tax.

This article is part of The T3 Edit (opens in new tab), a collaboration between T3 and Wallpaper* which explores the very best blends of design, craft, and technology. Wallpaper* magazine is the world’s leading authority on contemporary design and The T3 Edit is your essential guide to what’s new and what’s next. 

Jonathan Bell
Jonathan Bell

Jonathan Bell is Wallpaper* magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor, a role that encompasses everything from product design to automobiles, architecture, superyachts, and gadgets. He has also written a number of books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. His interests include art, music, and all forms of ephemera. He lives in South London with his family.

