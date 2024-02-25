This Samsung smartwatch is the cheapest we’ve ever seen, but it won’t last

When it comes to smartwatches there’s a pretty large pool of fantastic brands out there. However, if you’re an Android user on the hunt for a smartwatch that’s stylish, easy to use and balances smart features alongside fitness tracking, then this Samsung deal is for you.

Right now you can get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 for £129.99 – that’s a massive £70 saving! We’ve never seen Samsung reduce this watch for anything less than £149.99 before, so this is a pretty impressive deal.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4: was £199.99 , now £129.99 Save £70 on this sleek smartwatch (the smaller 40mm version of the Watch 4), which is available in black or pink gold.

You'll get a 1.2inch Circular Super AMOLED screen, made from Samsung's tough Armour Aluminium and Corning Gorilla Glass. Plus, with an IP68 water-resistance rating, this watch can withstand dunks underwater up to 50 meters for 30 minutes, so it can pretty much handle all environments. You get 40 hours of battery life too, just enough for almost two days (charging is quick though).

In our review of the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 we awarded this wearable a proud four stars and were also impressed by it's vast fitness features. It comes with over 90 exercises in its library, as well as plenty of features to measure health metrics, from sleep, heart rate and body composition. Plus, it's easier than ever to use with gesture controls – like rotating your wrist twice to dismiss notifications or shaking your arm twice to answer a call.

Of course, it's not latest model in the Galaxy smartwatch range, there's of course the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch6. However, all the features listed above, combined into this pretty package for less than £130 from Samsung, is a very good deal.