This Samsung 4K TV has no right being this cheap

We love a good Prime Day TV deal here at T3 and it gives us great joy to tell you that the Samsung QN90 B Neo is now on sale for just £879 on Amazon. That's the best price we've ever seen for this TV.

The QN90 B Neo is functionally very similar to the SAMSUNG QN95B, a set that we rate amongst the best TVs out there. But significantly, it comes at a fraction of the price, and with this deal sending its price tumbling down from £1599 to £879, we'd say that's a massive reason to grab the QN90 and save the rest for a rainy day, or another of the best prime day deals.

Samsung 55-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K: was $1,599 now $899 at Amazon

Another great 4K smart TV, with its own HDR and 4K processor alongside AI powered upscaling to ensure the best possible picture. This 55-inch Samsung is also a great choice for gaming with a 100Hz refresh rate and "super ultrawide gaming view".

Let's get into details then, as well as providing top-tier sound with Dolby Atmos, you can expect an incredible picture quality from this 4K QLED display. With HDR 2000, the darkest blacks and whitest whites look like they just came straight out of the washing machine. Try it on all of your favourite streaming services with ease as Samsung's smart hub puts all the apps you need in one place or use your voice with built in Alexa support.

If you're a gamer then this TV will be right up your street. A 100Hz refresh rate is a great offering for those who want to get a smooth experience and really push the FPS on their favourite titles. It also features a superwide game view to help you get an advantage over your friends/rivals.