This £35 Black Friday earbuds deal from Urbanears is the perfect Xmas present

Urbanears' Alby True Wireless Headphones are excellent earbuds with Swedish style, and a 30% discount

Urbanears headphones with sign saying Black Friday deals
(Image credit: Urbanears)
Carrie Marshall

By Last updated

The best Black Friday deals include some brilliant gift ideas, and we'd be delighted to find these Urbanears Alby True Wireless headphones in our Christmas stocking: they're cracking little earbuds available in a range of fun colours, and right now this Urbanears Alby Black Friday deal brings the Teal Green ones down to just £34.99, saving you 30%.

• Urbanears Alby True Wireless Headphones: was £49.99, now £34.99 at Amazon

I haven't tested these headphones myself, but according to Headphonereview.com they sound very good for the price. They're good looking, well designed and comfortable, and I think the Teal Green is the nicest of the colour options: it's more refined than the often garish colours some earbuds come in. 

Because they have ear tips you're going to get better sound isolation than you would from earbuds like the non-pro AirPods: I much prefer to seal my ears against the outside world rather than have my earbuds sitting outside my ear canal. 

Urbanears Alby True Wireless Headphones: was £49.99, now £34.99 at Amazon

Urbanears Alby True Wireless Headphones: was £49.99, now £34.99 at Amazon
Fancy something a bit different from white AirPods? Urbanears has you covered. These cool, cute earbuds come in a range of fun colours, run for 15 hours and are splash-resistant too. There are built-in mics for making and receiving calls. For Black Friday, you can get the Teal Green ones (pictured) for just £34.99.

View Deal
TOPICS
Deals Headphones
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.