This Philips Hue starter kit makes the perfect Christmas gift, and it's currently 40% off

Get the Philips Hue LED Lightstrip and Hue Bridge Starter Kit for £120 at John Lewis

If you haven't come across Philips Hue smart lighting before, then where have you been? Its huge range of products provide the perfect way to bring light and colour into your space, allowing users to set any kind of mood or ambience they desire. We've said it before but it really is no surprise that it holds top spaces in our best smart light switches, best outdoor lights and best smart bulbs buying guides.

One of my personal favourites is the Philips Hue lightstrip. Thanks to their sticky-tape undercoating, these strips can be placed anywhere. From breakfast bars to tables, cabinets to TV's, they look fantastic wherever you put them. They come in a variety of different lengths but can also be cut to fit, meaning you can personalise them exactly to your taste. What's not to love?

Well, because of this, they truly make the perfect Christmas gift. They're great for gamers, or even someone who just likes a bit of tech. I actually gave one to my mum recently who stuck it on the back of her dressing table - she says she changes the colour to whatever mood she's feeling that morning. You do you, mum.

If you're interested at this point, then let me share with you this latest deal I've found. John Lewis have reduced its best-selling LED Lightstrip and Hue Bridge Starter Kit from £199.99 to an incredible £120. Have a look for yourself:

Philips Hue Play Gradient Smart Lighting Adjustable Colour Changing LED Lightstrip and Hue Bridge Starter Kit: was £199.99 , now £120 at John Lewis (save £79)

Enhance the gaming experience with next-gen surround lighting with the Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip. Hue Bridge also included.

The Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip flawlessly blends multiple colours of light that react to the contents of the screen, for immersive, full-room entertainment. As mentioned, it attaches easily to the rear of computer monitors or other surfaces with the included mounts. Whilst it works well on its own, it's a particularly great component to a Philips Hue entertainment setup.

Also included in the kit is a Hue Bridge, designed to let users control their Philips Hue smart lights from home or anywhere else in the world where you have an Internet connection. Whilst it's not a necessary component of the Philips Hue smart home setup, it's certainly allows you to unlock a lot more features as opposed to not having one. Make sure you check out our guide to the Hue Bridge and what it does to find out more.

Still considering gift ideas but looking for something a bit cheaper? Check out these Philips Hue alternatives.