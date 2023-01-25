This Panerai x Brabus collab is a watch inspired by luxury powerboats

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Better known for modifying Mercedes cars, Brabus has teamed up with Italian watchmaker Panerai to produce a timepiece inspired by luxury powerboats.

Called the – deep breath, everyone – Panerai Submersible S Brabus Verde Militare Edition, the 47mm watch is limited to 200 examples. To be worn while skippering your high-performance dayboat, the watch is made from Panerai’s own ‘Carbotech’ material that is lighter than steel and titanium while being resistant to corrosion.

A skeleton design gives a generous view to the self-winding mechanical movement from the front and back of the case, while complications include an AM/PM indicator, date at three o’clock, GMT indicator and a small seconds sub-dial. A power reserve indicator is visible through the screw-down rear of the case, and Panerai says the movement will keep time for up to three days without being worn.

(Image credit: Panerai)

Military green details are unique to this model of Panerai, and are found on the hands and hour marlings, as well as at the 12 o’clock position of the unidirectional rotating bezel.

Water resistant to approximately 300 metres, the watch is provided with two straps. These include a black, bi-material band made from calf leather with a rubber base, and a second option made from military green rubber. The watch also includes a screwdriver for removing the buckle.

The watch is powered by a P.4001/S caliber automatic movement with 31 jewels and which can be wound with the bo-directional crown. The case is on the large side, at 47mm across, and the front and rear are protected by sapphire crystal. Panerai’s trademarked Carbotech Safety Lock guards over the crown.

Limited to 200 examples, the Submersible S Brabus Verde Militare Edition is available now, priced at £45,500 including tax in the UK and $52,200 excluding tax in the US.