This Panerai watch might be the most unexpected collaboration of the year

In what might be the most unexpected collaboration of the year – indeed, the brands themselves call the partnership “unpredictable” – Italian watchmaker Panerai has teamed up with Razer, the gaming accessory company.

The pair have announced a watch called the Luminor Quaranta Razer Special Edition, which is said to “merge high-end horology and the iconic aesthetic of the most recognised name in e-sports and global gaming.”

Limited to 500 examples, priced at £7,300 and available exclusively through Panerai’s boutiques and website, the watch has a black case made from recycled steel and featuring DLC (diamond-like carbon coating). Luminous green details on the dial and strap nod towards Razer’s signature colour, and the gaming company’s logo of a three-headed snake is etched into the case back.

Further features include those spotted on other members of the Panerai family, like the crown-protection bridge and cushion-shaped 40mm case. The sandwich-style hands are coated in grey Super-LumiNova that glows green to match the rest of the Razer branding.

(Image credit: Panerai)

The watch is powered by a P.9000 self-finding calibre with 23 jewels and three days of power reserve. The face displays the time, has the date at the three o’clock position, and there’s a seconds subdial at nine o’clock.

Water resistance is rated at 10 bar, which is approximately 100 metres, and the case features a quick-release mechanism for easily swapping the strap without tools.

The strap is made from recycled plastic bottles and Panerai says the watch will be sold in packaging made from 72 percent recycled materials, and which weighs 53 percent less than the previous version. Another nod towards sustainability is how Panerai and Razer have partnered with Conservation International, a nonprofit organisation that supports marine species research.