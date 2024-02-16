This Omega Constellation update features a dial which is out of this world

There are a lot of different factors which separate the best watches on the market from the wealth of imitators out there. That might come down to the materials used, or the ingenuity of the movement inside.

Sometimes, that's because the manufacturer has jammed a piece of space rock in the place of the dial. We saw that recently on the Bulova Lunar Pilot.

This time, it's Omega who are having a play. And yes, I know what you're thinking – Omega... space rock... it must be a new Omega Speedmaster, right? Wrong.

(Image credit: Omega)

This time out, it's the Omega Constellation range which gets the update. A run of 20 different pieces across four sizes each centre around a Meteorite dial.

Those are cut from the Muonionalusta meteorite, which is thought to be the oldest on Earth at over 4.5 billion years old. What's more, due to the nature of this material, every single slice is unique. No two models from this range will ever look quite the same.

As if that wasn't enough, the good folks at Omega have employed a range of the latest colour treatment technologies to enhance the appearance even further. That means you'll see shades of blue and gold across the dial of these pieces.

The four sizes should also mean the majority of wrist sizes are catered for. The 41mm and 29mm models are both loaded with Co-Axial Master Chronometer grade movements. Those offer exceptional timekeeping, as well as beautiful finishing.

(Image credit: Omega)

The 28mm and 25mm ranges offer quartz movements, but otherwise use the same selection of materials. You'll find 18k Sedna and Moonshine Gold across the range, as well as ceramic bezels and diamond hour markers. With 20 different models to choose from, you're sure to find something which suits your tastes.

It's certainly a great addition to the Constellation lineup. Users will now be able to pick out some much more interesting combinations when on the hunt for a neat everyday watch. Pricing and further details on each of the models can be found on the Omega website.