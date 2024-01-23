Forget the Omega Speedmaster – this moon watch has a piece of space rock in it

Let's be frank – if you love the Omega Speedmaster, chances are you love it at least in part for its moon-dwelling credentials. The iconic chronograph is revered for being worn on the surface of the moon.

But it's not the only watch which deserves plaudits on that front. The Bulova Lunar Pilot also enjoyed some zero gravity action, and is often revered by watch enthusiasts with more modest pockets.

Now, the brand have unveiled a limited edition version of the watch with a meteorite dial. If you aren't familiar with meteorite, it's the name given to any rock or debris which falls from space to the surface of the Earth. These rocks are then cut into pieces and used for different applications – including watch dials.

Rolex famously offer meteorite dials among the top end of their range. But hey, those are still ludicrously expensive. Seeing the material employed on a Bulova timepiece is much more impressive, and should bring these watches into the reach of regular consumers.

You'll find a 43.5mm case on this model. That's made from Grade 5 titanium and stainless steel, and is sandblasted for a matte effect. Inside, the usual high precision quartz movement is present and correct. That ensures incredible accuracy, while also offering the stunning sweeping seconds hand which lovers of luxury watches adore.

This model comes on a leather NATO strap, while also featuring a sapphire crystal and Super-LumiNova hands and indices. 50m of water resistance should also be sufficient to ensure the watch can withstand the rigors of daily life.

Limited to just 5,000 pieces, this model comes in at £1,195. Users will also get special packaging, a storybook, a limited edition card, and a certificate of authenticity.