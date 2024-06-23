This new vegan-friendly energy drink tastes like San Pellegrino – I love it

If you’re far too reliant on energy drinks (or pre-workout) to fuel your gym sessions and are keen to cut back on that sugar intake, Reign has a new tasty alternative for you.

The brand's latest drink offering is a clean energy drink called Reign Storm that not only contains zero sugar but is also vegan-friendly.

The new energy drink contains 114mg of plant-based caffeine derived from a blend of green coffee beans, guarana, and green tea. Reign Storm says it “offers a better-for-you alternative to current energy drinks.”

This amount of caffeine is less than your typical can of Reign Fuel or Monster, but it is more than a Red Bull, so it is still plenty enough to fuel any hard gym sessions.

The 335ml cans are easy to store in your gym bag along with your obligatory container of post-workout vegan protein powder and come in three fresh, fruity flavours that are perfect for the summer: Valencia Orange, Peach Nectarine, and Kiwi Blend.

I've already tried Valencia Orange and can confirm it's a lot lighter than your regular energy drink. It's almost more like sparkling water, and the orange flavour tastes very similar to San Pellegrino’s Aranciata Orange—very tasty indeed!

As well as containing natural flavourings and no added preservatives, the new line of drinks also contains nine vitamins and minerals (including Zinc, Biotin and Chromium).

Reign claims these help boost concentration, reduce fatigue, support immunity and even support the maintenance of skin and hair health.

So, even if you're not hitting the gym you can reach for a can knowing it's offering some extra goodness. Reign Storm is available to buy now in selected Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and other outlets.