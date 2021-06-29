Dell launches its first external 4K webcam and it looks awesome

The Dell UltraSharp Webcam is the company’s first dedicated webcam, which comes as a bit of a surprise for a company that has been placing them inside their laptops and monitors for years. This debut is no replicate of others on the market either. This is a high specced and great-looking device that is likely to compete with the best webcams on the market and will provide an upgrade to your existing camera, even for laptop users.

The design is inspired by DSLR cameras and it has a lens-like conical design that makes it stand out against the wider pill-shaped designs on the market. It even has a lens cap that covers the end, like a DSLR lens, but attaches magnetically to provide privacy when not in use.

Inside it’s just as clever. It features a large Sony Starvis CMOS sensor to deliver 4K resolution at 30 or 24 frames per second. Though it doesn’t state the exact size, I’m guessing that this is the 1/1.2-inch Sony IMX485LQJ back-illuminated sensor. It also features an IR sensor for facial recognition, a proximity sensor and a multi-element lens.

There are three pre-set fields of view available. The standard 90-degree view gives you a wide-angle view, while a 78-degree and 65-degree setting can be used for close-up framing options, thanks to the 5x digital zoom.

To ensure the perfect shot, the Dell UltraSharp includes autofocus as well as auto light correction, noise correction and auto white balance. There’s even AI framing to keep you in the center of the shot if you move around during your call.

Using Dell’s provided software (PC only), the webcam uses its proximity sensor to wake up your machine when you sit down in front of it, and the IR sensor to log you in using facial recognition.

The webcam attaches to either the included screen mount or tripod mount magnetically, allowing you to leave the mounts in place and swap the camera if needed. Due to the size of the unit, it’s better place on a tripod from laptop use, though it can sit on the top of the screen if needed.

There’s no microphone included in this model, as Dell expects users of this webcam to already have their own audio solution – either a headset or a dedicated USB microphone. While this may put off a few users, at this price point, most won’t be looking for an all-in-one solution.

The Dell UltraSharp Webcam goes on sale in the US today priced $299. UK and Australian price and availability are still to be confirmed.