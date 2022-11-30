This four-star cheap phone is just £13 a month in bargain pre-Christmas deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking to snag one of the best cheap phones in time for Christmas, you're in luck. Right now there are some great deals on budget smartphones – perfect whether you're looking to upgrade your own setup or gift a great device to a loved one.

It can be tough to know what is a genuinely good deal. Fortunately, that's where we come in – here at T3, we spend our time whittling down the very best deals to help you make the best choices with your hard earned money.

One such example is this deal on a Realme 8 5G which offers a whole lot of phone for just £13 a month.

(opens in new tab) Realme 8 5G 64GB with Unlimited Minutes and Texts and 2GB of data: just £13 a month at Mobiles.co.uk (opens in new tab)

The Realme 8 5G is perfect for kids, or even adults who don't need to push their phone too often. At just £13 a month, this offers everything you need without breaking the bank.

When we tested the Realme 8 5G, our reviewer was impressed with the handset, awarding it an impressive four stars. It's not hard to see why. The Realme features a brilliant 6.5-inch FHD+ display, capable of a 90Hz refresh rate, and stored within a relatively slim bezel.

The camera array on the device is super impressive. On the rear, you'll find a 48MP main sensor, with a 4cm Macro lens and a black and white portrait lens. And selfie duties are taken care of with a 16MP sensor, housed in a hole-punch cut-out.

A 5,000mAh battery should keep you going all day too. Our tester found average use was fine for a full day, and it kept up for around 10 hours in the most intensive use cases.

It's also capable of 5G speeds, which is fantastic at this price point. You'll get super fast speeds on the move – perfect for keeping up with social media or streaming your favourite music and video.