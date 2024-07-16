This electric toothbrush won a T3 Award and it's now reduced for Prime Day

That's right, Amazon Prime Day is now in full swing. Whether you're looking for a new vacuum cleaner or lawnmower, we're almost certain that you'll come across a deal you can't refuse.

After starting bright and early this morning, there's one deal that's particularly caught my eye. Whilst I don't need to buy one myself, and I'll explain to you why a little further on, I just knew I had to share it.

Launched in 2022, SURI was launched to help like-minded individuals seek sustainable and aesthetic personal care products. Its electric toothbrush, the SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush, is now rated the top electric toothbrush on Trustpilot with over 2000 5-star reviews. It's available in four different colours: Morning Waves, Winter Fern, Midnight Black and Sea Mist. I have the Winter Fern shade, and it's just delightful.

I actually reviewed the SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush last year, and it's one of the very few products that has stuck with me. It's since bagged a spot in our best electric toothbrush guide and won our Best Electric Toothbrush Award at the 2024 T3 Awards. Pretty impressive, right?

As of today, Amazon has reduced the SURI toothbrush by 25%, taking it down to £71.25. Have a look for yourself:

SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush: was £95, now £71.25 at SURI (save £24)

The SURI Electric Toothbrush comes with a UV travel case designed to kill 99.9% of bacteria in just one minute.

Are you convinced? Have a look at the 7 mistakes everyone makes with electric toothbrushes so you're fully prepared for your new purchase.