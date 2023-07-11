This Dreo smart tower fan is the cheapest it’s ever been in the Prime Day sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With Amazon Prime Day kicking off today, the best Prime Day deals have officially arrived! Among them are some of the best Prime Day Home & Kitchen deals I’ve seen in a while, with big discounts on air fryers, vacuum cleaners, multicookers, coffee machines and fans.

It might not be the hottest or brightest weather right now, but the Prime Day sale is the best time to find cheap deals on fans, air conditioners and air treatment. The rest of the summer is going to be hot, hot, hot so this deal on the Dreo 106cm Smart Tower Fan is worth taking advantage of right now.

Originally priced at £119.99, the Dreo 106cm Smart Tower Fan is now just £87.99 in the Prime Day sale, saving shoppers 27% on this premium tower cooling device. Sitting in our list for the best fan , this Dreo 106cm Smart Tower Fan is super powerful, impressively quiet and affordable… even more so now with this new price cut.

As stated in T3’s Dreo Tower Fan review , our reviewer said that it’s “an unobtrusive tower fan that delivers effective cooling with a range of settings that take it from whisper quiet to a full gale, plus plenty of clever mode settings.” Its tall 42-inch height oscillates at 90° angles with its powerful bladeless motor that delivers fast cooling speeds.

What makes the Dreo 106cm Smart Tower Fan ‘smart’ is its Wi-Fi connection and voice control capabilities. This fan is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant and you can customise its 6 speeds, modes and settings via voice commands, the Dreo app and its remote control.

To view the Dreo 106cm Smart Tower Fan deal, keep reading for more details on this impressive fan or click the links above to shop the Prime Day sale 2023.