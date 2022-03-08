This cheap tablet deal takes 30% off the Fire Kids Pro at Amazon

Over the past couple weeks, Amazon has been slashing its prices across its devices, including huge price cuts on the Kindle Paperwhite and Echo Show 5 and Blink camera bundles .

Alongside these tech and smart home deals, we’ve been spotting some of the best Amazon Fire tablet deals , specifically on Fire Kids Pro tablets. Right now at Amazon, you can get 30% off the Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet, taking the price down to just £69.99.

Originally priced at £99.99, this deal cuts £30 off the price of the Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet. If your child’s birthday is coming up or their current tablet is looking a little old and glitchy, the Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet is a top option for ages 6-12.

Prices tend to fluctuate on Amazon Fire tablets but this is the cheapest the Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet has been this year so it’s a great opportunity to take advantage of this deal. However, you’ll have to be quick as this deal ends tomorrow!

Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet: was £99.99, now £69.99 at Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet is a fully featured 7-inch tablet which comes with a kid friendly case, parental controls and a 1 year Amazon Kids+ subscription. It’s a great tablet for kids as they can play games, read books and stay in touch with family via the Alexa app. It also comes with a 2 year guarantee so if it breaks, you can return it and get a replacement for free. There's also a similar deal on this model right now from Currys.

These Fire Kids Pro tablet deals are ideal for kids aged 6-12 but Amazon has also got some huge discounts on a selection of Fire Kids Tablets for ages 3-7 .

If you’re looking for a speedier model than the Fire 7 Kids Pro, the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet has been given a £40 discount, taking the price from £139.99 down to £99.99.

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet: was £139.99, now £99.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet is 29% off at Amazon right now. It features an 8-inch HD screen and has more storage and speed than the Fire 7 Kids Pro model. Cases are available with this discount (just like the Fire 7 Kids Pro) and kids can choose from black, sky blue, doodles or intergalactic covers for stylish protection.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire Kids Pro Tablet

While kids and technology are often the subject of high contention, tablets are a handy piece of tech for kids. While most tablets are used for streaming or playing games, Amazon provides its Kids tablets with a free 1 year subscription of Amazon Kids+.

Amazon Kids+ gives access to thousands of apps, audiobooks, books, games, videos and songs, plus comes with educational content from KeyStageFun and National Geographic. This subscription is great for kids aged 6-12 as it encourages education and offers different and more interactive ways to learn without it feeling too boring.

The main worry when it comes to kids tablets is the controls. Fire Kids Pro tablets come with built-in parental controls which are designed to filter out inappropriate content. Parents can also block or add specific sites at any time and if your kids try to buy something from the app store, you can easily approve purchases and downloads.