The Kindle Paperwhite drops to its lowest price at Amazon

This week, Amazon has been cutting prices on their own brand products, including top discounts on Echo Show 5 and Blink Camera bundles . From Fire tablets to Echo Dot speakers, some of the biggest deals have been across Amazon’s Kindle products.

The best deal we’ve found today is on the latest Kindle model: the Kindle Paperwhite. Originally priced at £129.99, the Kindle Paperwhite is now £99.99, saving shoppers £30 on this premium e-reader.

The Kindle Paperwhite has dropped to one of its lowest ever prices in one of the best Kindle deals . On Black Friday 2021, it dropped to £79.99 but it’s unlikely to happen again for a while so now is a good time to take advantage of this £30 price cut.

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is built for reading and gives you access to millions of books, audiobooks and magazine subscriptions. If you’re a big reader, you’ll definitely love this model and when you purchase the Kindle Paperwhite, you get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free.

Rated as one of the best Kindles on the market today, the Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8 display and thin borders so you get a fuller screen for clearer reading. It has great adjustable light, anti-glare technology and 20% faster page turns than previous generations. If you’re a big reader or you’re looking for a gift for a bookworm, the Kindle Paperwhite holds thousands of titles and has up to 10 weeks of battery life.

If you'd prefer a cheaper option, the classic Kindle has also been marked down at Amazon to just £49.99. The price on the original Kindle tends to fluctuate a lot and early this year, it went to as low as £44.99. This deal is only £5 more and is a great discount on a top Kindle model.