The Kindle Paperwhite drops to its lowest price at Amazon

This week, Amazon has been cutting prices on their own brand products, including top discounts on Echo Show 5 and Blink Camera bundles. From Fire tablets to Echo Dot speakers, some of the biggest deals have been across Amazon’s Kindle products.
The best deal we’ve found today is on the latest Kindle model: the Kindle Paperwhite. Originally priced at £129.99, the Kindle Paperwhite is now £99.99, saving shoppers £30 on this premium e-reader.
View the Kindle Paperwhite deal at Amazon
The Kindle Paperwhite has dropped to one of its lowest ever prices in one of the best Kindle deals. On Black Friday 2021, it dropped to £79.99 but it’s unlikely to happen again for a while so now is a good time to take advantage of this £30 price cut.
The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is built for reading and gives you access to millions of books, audiobooks and magazine subscriptions. If you’re a big reader, you’ll definitely love this model and when you purchase the Kindle Paperwhite, you get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free.
To shop the Kindle Paperwhite, click the link above or keep reading for more details, plus a bonus Kindle deal.
Kindle Paperwhite: was £129.99, now £99.99 at Amazon
Rated as one of the best Kindles on the market today, the Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8 display and thin borders so you get a fuller screen for clearer reading. It has great adjustable light, anti-glare technology and 20% faster page turns than previous generations. If you’re a big reader or you’re looking for a gift for a bookworm, the Kindle Paperwhite holds thousands of titles and has up to 10 weeks of battery life.
If you'd prefer a cheaper option, the classic Kindle has also been marked down at Amazon to just £49.99. The price on the original Kindle tends to fluctuate a lot and early this year, it went to as low as £44.99. This deal is only £5 more and is a great discount on a top Kindle model.
Kindle: was £69.99, now £49.99 at Amazon
The OG Kindle has been given a £20 (29% off) price cut and is purpose-built for reading. While it’s not as quick or high tech as the Kindle Paperwhite, it’s still an impressive model that holds thousands of books, comics, magazines and audiobooks.