This Amazon Black Friday DSLR deal is a must-have for videographers

Joy to the world, Black Friday has come! The new week-long event is chockful of the best Black Friday deals, which seem to be genuinely good this year, unlike in 2020 when nearly everything was sold out online and offline. I sure can't remember seeing any decent deals on quality Rode equipment, but here we are: a bunch of microphones and vlogger kits are now cheaper at Amazon!

Do you know anyone who's into making Youtube videos? They would be over the moon if you got them new Rode equipment. Dude, trust me! While you're at it, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday sales, and some of the cheaper Rode items on offer would also make a great Christmas gift idea for videographers.

RØDE VideoMic GO: was £69, now £39.99 at Amazon RØDE VideoMic GO: was £69, now £39.99 at Amazon

The ViodeMic GO is perfect for videographers who are on the go often. This high-quality directional microphone requires no battery has integrated Rycote Lyre shock mounting. Can be used on both DSLRs and mirrorless cameras as it weighs only 73 grams despite having a rugged, reinforced ABS construction. 3.5 mm mini-jack output and integrated cold-shoe mount with 3/8 Inch thread. Now 42% off!

RØDE Vlogger Kit iOS Edition: was £139, now £66 at Amazon RØDE Vlogger Kit iOS Edition: was £139, now £66 at Amazon

Mobile iOS filmmakers, listen up! This vlogger kit includes a directional microphone to reduce background noise, a MicroLED light that offers over four hours of operation on a single charge and a three-position tripod for handheld or static use. The all-metal mount with rubberised grips is capable of holding phones up to 85 mm wide. Now over 53% off RRP!