This 75-inch Samsung 4K TV is now under £700 in the Boxing Day Sales

So you've eaten and drank your way through Christmas, and now there's nothing left to do except watch some classic Christmas films or binge a box set or two. But how much better could all that look on a 75-inch TV?
The Boxing Day sales are now on and there are some great deals to be had on big TVs, such as this Samsung TU7020 75-inch 4K model on Amazon. Right now there's a 13% discount, taking the price down to just £699. That's a lot of TV for the money.
For the £699 you get HDR10+, the Crystal Processor 4K, the choice of Google, Alexa and Bixby voice assistants and AirPlay 2 connectivity.
Samsung TU7020 75-inch TV: now £699 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was £799)
Save £100 – A big-screen Samsung 4K TV for a decent price right now.