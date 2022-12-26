This 75-inch Samsung 4K TV is now under £700 in the Boxing Day Sales

If you want a big TV, this Samsung 75-inch 4K smart TV is now down to a great price on Amazon for Boxing Day

So you've eaten and drank your way through Christmas, and now there's nothing left to do except watch some classic Christmas films or binge a box set or two. But how much better could all that look on a 75-inch TV?

The Boxing Day sales are now on and there are some great deals to be had on big TVs, such as this Samsung TU7020 75-inch 4K model on Amazon. Right now there's a 13% discount, taking the price down to just £699. That's a lot of TV for the money. 

For the £699 you get HDR10+, the Crystal Processor 4K, the choice of Google, Alexa and Bixby voice assistants and AirPlay 2 connectivity. 

Samsung TU7020 75-inch TV: now £699 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was £799)
Save £100 – A big-screen Samsung 4K TV for a decent price right now.

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

