LG C2 OLED 48-inch TV is now £899 in the Boxing Day sales

There are lots of TV discounts available in the Boxing Day sales but if you are looking for a seriously good TV for less, it's worth taking a browse in the Amazon sale. Among its offers is £500 off the 48-inch LG C2 OLED.

There's good reason our LG C2 review gave this TV five stars. It's an outstanding TV with a full set of HDMI 2.1 ports. The model comes in a wide assortment of sizes from 42 up to 83 inches. And while the brightness on the 42 and 48-inch models isn't quite as impressive, they are all great TVs.

Right now there's 36% off the 48-inch model (opens in new tab), taking the price just under a £900, but there's also 41% off the 65-inch model. And if you want something bigger, there's 19% off the 77-inch.