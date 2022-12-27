LG C2 OLED 48-inch TV is now £899 in the Boxing Day sales

LG's award-winning OLED TV is now 36% off, taking the 48-inch version under a £900, with discounts available on all sizes

LG C2 on yellow background
(Image credit: LG)
Mat Gallagher
By Mat Gallagher
published

There are lots of TV discounts available in the Boxing Day sales but if you are looking for a seriously good TV for less, it's worth taking a browse in the Amazon sale. Among its offers is £500 off the 48-inch LG C2 OLED. 

There's good reason our LG C2 review gave this TV five stars. It's an outstanding TV with a full set of HDMI 2.1 ports. The model comes in a wide assortment of sizes from 42 up to 83 inches. And while the brightness on the 42 and 48-inch models isn't quite as impressive, they are all great TVs. 

Right now there's 36% off the 48-inch model (opens in new tab), taking the price just under a £900, but there's also 41% off the 65-inch model. And if you want something bigger, there's 19% off the 77-inch. 

LG C2 OLED 48-inch TV:  was £1399 (opens in new tab)

LG C2 OLED 48-inch TV: was £1399, now £899 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 36% – An outstanding OLED TV now with a price that's under £900

View Deal (opens in new tab)
TOPICS
Deals
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸