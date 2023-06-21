This 43-inch QLED TV has no right being this cheap on Amazon

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With a Summer of great sport on the way, it's a great time to upgrade your TV and make the most of Wimbledon, the Ashes, the British Grand Prix and the Women's World Cup. Luckily Toshiba has a World Cup-worthy TV available for a park football price.

This 43" Toshiba QLED 4K Smart TV is a great way to watch everything this summer and with Amazon Fire TV built-in (no Fire Stick required), you won't even need to get up to switch between the best streaming services as you enjoy the benefits of Alexa voice control.

Toshiba 43-inch QLED 4K Smart Fire TV: Now £329 at Amazon

A 43" QLED 4K TV at this price should speak for itself but if you need further convincing that this is the TV for you it also comes with Amazon's Fire TV integrated. This means you can access apps for all the best streaming services and use Alexa voice controls seamlessly.



Featuring a sleek frameless design, this TV would make a great main set or even, if you're feeling luxurious, the ultimate bedroom telly, perfect for lazy Sundays spent watching 4K films in bed.

That crisp resolution is supported by a QLED panel offering HDR and over 1 billion different colours and while not the biggest screen in the world, that actually works to your advantage with greater pixel density.

We are big fans of the Fire TV system here at T3, and as a gateway into the ecosystem, with a fantastic TV as well, this is a compelling deal.