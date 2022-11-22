These cheap Black Friday headphones deals from Skullcandy are a must-see

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Skullcandy advertises themselves as the #1 selling brand in stereo headphones and true wireless earbuds under $100, so, even at full price, their audio gear represents a good value for money investment. However, on Black Friday, Skullcandy went all out and are offering huge discounts on their products, especially in the US.

Sadly, Skullcandy's new gaming headphones aren't part of the sale, but many other models are, including the Skullcandy Hesh ANC, the Skullcandy Indy Evo and the cheap Dime 2 in at least three different colourways. Below, you'll find our picks of the best Black Friday deals from Skullcandy. For more headphones deals, check out this awesome Beats earbuds offer at Amazon or Jabra's Black Friday Sale.

US

These limited-edition Bluetooth headphones from Skullcandy have a net-zero carbon footprint, up to 36 hours of battery life, and built-in Tile finding technology. A portion of the proceeds of these headphones goes to Protect Our Winters to help them fight climate change. Now less than half-price on Black Friday!

Another Transparency Series earbuds are also on offer: the Jib True 2 is now only $25. Same net-zero footprint and the same Tile technology, but the earbuds have a more compact form and IPX4 water-rating, so you can use them for workouts. Battery life is an impressive 33 hours (incl. charging case).

UK

These active noise-cancelling over-ear headphones fold flat, so you can shove them in your bag easier. They have a 22-hour battery life, rapid charge, and the Tile find-my-headphones technology mentioned above. Now they're 1/3 off – an absolute bargain for this price!