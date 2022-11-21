Beats' best workout earbuds hit lowest ever price at Amazon on Black Friday

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We shouldn't be surprised, but we are, that the best Black Friday deals appear way before the actual day commences. What got us all giddy on this occasion is the best-ever Beats Fit Pro (link to our review) offer: you can now get what many people consider to be the best workout headphones for only £159 at Amazon. Bargain. In the US, Walmart currently sells the earbuds for $177.38 (opens in new tab), and in Australia, you can get them for cheap at BuyMobile (opens in new tab) (only AU$268.95, Stone Purple colourway).

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro: Was £220 , Now £159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These premium Active Noise Cancelling earbuds are sweat and water-resistant (IPX4-rated), compatible with Apple and Android smartphones, feature Class 1 Bluetooth connection and even have built-in microphones to conduct calls. Now cheapest it's ever been!

Should you buy the Beats Fit Pro on Black Friday?

Are the Beats Fit Pro buds the best wireless earbuds on the market? They are pretty good, even though they aren't perfect, particularly when it comes to making calls or long-term wear. However, as workout headphones, they are some of the best you can get, whether you're an iPhone or an Android user.

You have a secure fit, easy and intuitive pairing and controls, and they sound good, too. The battery life is about as good as you ask for these days out of a pair of earbuds, and the implementation of the active noise cancellation and transparency mode is phenomenal. You’ll not be left wanting if you grab a pair of these for your next workout.

Do note that some of the features are only available to iPhone users (e.g. Spatial Audio support), so if you have an Android phone, you might be better off having a look around Jabra's Black Friday sale; they have some really cheap offers on at the moment. For the best Beats Fit Pro deals in your location, check out the widgets below.