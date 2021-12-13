These are the top 4 fragrance deals I'd buy as last minute Christmas gifts

Smell great for Christmas! Amazon has slashed the price of men's and woman's fragrances by as much as 70-percent! Meaning these are some of the best pre-Christmas deals around. The mega sale includes big brands such as Hugo Boss, Montblanc, Joop! and many, many more. 

The sale sees prices slashed on perfumes, colognes, eau de toilettes, aftershaves and everything in between, so if you're in the market for a new fragrance, these deals are not to be missed.

You can check out all of the fragrance deals by following the link below:

There are dozens of products on offer, and far too many to include here, so we've included a selection of the very best four deals below:

BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette:  was £88, now £32.91 at Amazon

BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette: was £88, now £32.91 at Amazon
BOSS Bottled Night is a unique composition between elegance and seduction – perfect for date night. An intense and spicy scent with a purposeful, edgy, masculine character. Woods are key in the scent: BOSS Bottled Night introduces a scent replica of a rich & exotic new wood, Louro Amarelo.

View Deal
BOSS Femme Eau de Parfum:  was £48, now £24.88 at Amazon (save £24)

BOSS Femme Eau de Parfum: was £48, now £24.88 at Amazon (save £24)
Femme by BOSS is harmony in a bottle. Projected by the fruity top notes of tangerine and blackcurrant, the fragrance is grounded in a creamy, musk-like base. This works with the white floral trio of stephanotis, rose and oriental lily to leave behind just a subtle, warm aura of the scent.

View Deal
Montblanc Explorer Eau de Parfum, 60 ml:  was £54.4, now £37.57 at Amazon (save £17)

Montblanc Explorer Eau de Parfum, 60 ml: was £54.4, now £37.57 at Amazon (save £17)
Montblanc Explorer is an invitation to a fantastic journey, an irresistible call for adventure. Montblanc pays tribute to a theme to which it is closely linked: exploration. This new men's fragrance is a woody-aromatic eau de parfum with fresh green bergamot notes, contrasted by rich vetiver and woody patchouli.

View Deal
Be Delicious by DKNY Eau de Parfum For Women:  was £55, now £29.65 at Amazon

Be Delicious by DKNY Eau de Parfum For Women: was £55, now £29.65 at Amazon
DKNY Be Delicious for women was launched in 2004. The scent is light and refreshing and is perfect for daytime wear. The scent contains the juicy America apple accord, an apple extract developed exclusively for DKNY and used for the time in perfumery in this fragrance.

View Deal

Didn't find what you're looking for here? Check out all of the all fragrance deals at Amazon.

