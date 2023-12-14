These are the smart lighting gifts I'll be buying this Christmas

Christmas is creeping up on us, meaning the clock is ticking for getting your gifts wrapped up and under the tree. If you're like me, then you'll probably be worrying about those two or three people that are impossible to buy for. My dad has and always will be included in this, mostly because he always buys himself everything he needs throughout the year. This means he never supplies a Christmas wish list, leaving my sisters and I with no clue what to get him.

Well, I think I've cracked the code this year. If you didn't know, smart lighting is a great gifting option, giving your loves ones the ability to set the ambience of their home in whatever way they'd like. Philips Hue is one particularly impressive smart lighting brand, and its huge range of products provides the perfect way to bring light and colour into any space.

I've found some brilliant gift choices whilst browsing for my dad, so I thought I'd share them with you as well. Keep reading to find out...

Oh, by the way, did you know Philips Hue holds top spaces in our best smart light switches, best outdoor lights and best smart bulbs buying guides?

Festavia String Lights

The Philips Hue Festavia string lights are the ultimate lighting decor. Made for both indoors and outdoors, these string lights display multiple colours of light at the same time, bringing a magical touch to the holidays. The new string lights come in three varieties: 100 LEDs along an 8-metre cord, 250 LEDs along a 20-metre cord and 500 LEDs along a 40-metre cord. Three new light effects, specially made for Festavia, will be available in the Philips Hue app: Prism, Glisten and Opal.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

Signe gradient table lamp

Not only does the Signe gradient table lamp blend in seamlessly with your home thanks to its slim, stylish design, but it also blends multiple colours together. This paints the walls with a unique gradient of light adding a level of oomph to that Christmas décor. As it's available in white or black, there's a choice for everyone.

(Image credit: Future / Jennifer Oksien)

Signe gradient floor lamp

The Signe gradient floor lamp is a statement piece as well as a subtle accent for any room, designed to complement your home’s decor with its slim, stylish design. As it's just a larger version of the Signe gradient table lamp, it also blends multiple colours together to create a unique gradient of light. This light is perfect to set the mood for a cosy winter evening, or even a fun drinks party!

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

Hue Go accent light

Take smart light with you with the Hue Go accent light. From a splash of colour to a mood-setting centrepiece, the Go accent light lets you set the perfect ambience. Use as a stand-alone light or add it to your smart lighting system with the Hue Bridge.

(Image credit: Philips)

PC monitor Gradient Lightstrip

This PC monitor Lightstrip gives a gradient of reactive, colourful light for any gaming setup! Attach the lightstrip to the back of your 24”–27” monitor with the included mounts. Start syncing with the Hue Sync desktop app to see the action on your screen reflected in the light, making it the perfect gift for a techie dad or an enthusiastic gamer teen!

(Image credit: Signify)

Hue Iris table lamp

Set the mood in any room of your home with the stylish Philips Hue Iris lamp in black. With a light that both washes the wall with colour and offers a gentle backlight, the Iris provides a sophisticated, unique effect – making it perfect as a Christmas gift or an addition to the décor!

(Image credit: Philips Hue )

Still considering gift ideas but looking for something a bit cheaper? Check out these Philips Hue alternatives.