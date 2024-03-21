These are the only two watches you should buy in the Amazon Spring Sale

The Amazon Spring Deal Days event is here. As with more popular Amazon events, the brand have top deals on a range of products, from tech and homeware to fashion.

If you're a watch lover, you might not think to buy from Amazon. The site is peppered with unknown brands and fashion watches, making it a bit of a minefield for those looking for a decent timepiece.

That doesn't mean there are no watches worth your time, though. Fortunately for you, the expert team here at T3 have been sifting through all of the deals to ensure only the very best make it in front of your eyes.

And having trawled through every deal on the site, I have found two which are worth your time and money. These are cracking deals, so be sure to check them out below.

Invicta Pro Diver: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FInvicta-8926OB-Unisex-Stainless-Automatic%2Fdp%2FB000JQFX1G%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £135 , now £60 at Amazon

This Invicta Pro Diver is better than half price in the Amazon Spring Sale. That's a whole lot of watch for just £60!

If you're on the hunt for a great dive watch, you might want something which doesn't break the bank. And if that sounds like you, you really can't do better bang for the buck than this Invicta Pro Diver.

While some will dismiss the brand, I'm personally a big fan. Sure the design is a little derivative, but you'll get a really capable spec sheet for peanuts.

A stainless steel case and bracelet are a good start. Add 200m of water resistance and a Seiko NH35 movement, and we're looking at a really great proposition for hundreds of pounds. At just £60? Yeah, this one is a no brainer.

Braun Three Hand Watch: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBraun-Movement-Analogue-Display-BN0024WHBKG-White%2Fdp%2FB004X4KVXA%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £64.96 , now £51.97 at Amazon

Save 20% on this cool Braun Three Hand watch at Amazon. A neat, Bauhaus-inspired watch with small seconds, this would make a great addition to any collection.

Every watch collection needs a dress watch, but not every dress watch needs to be ridiculously expensive. Particularly if you aren't someone who gets dolled up often, having a less expensive dress watch which still looks the part can be a great buy.

This Braun Three Hand watch is a really great pickup. It can do that dress watch thing, but would also look great as a more affordable Bauhaus-inspired piece. Pair it with a roll neck jumper and trousers for an effortless smart casual aesthetic.