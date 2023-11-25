These are the 7 best manscaper deals in the Cyber Monday 2023 sales

As of today, we're fully in the thick of Black Friday weekend, especially as Cyber Monday is now on the horizon. Apart from a huge amount of incredible deals, the past few days have also taught us what you've all been looking for. Air fryers and watches have proved particularly popular, as well as the best chocolate deals. However, there's something else that has perked all of your interests, and that's body groomers...or manscapers shall we say.

The best body groomers have the ability to cater to your most intimate manscaping needs, whether you’re a seasoned groomer or new to the world of precision styling. As you'll be dealing with very sensitive areas, your body groomer needs to be safe, precise and gentle, especially as 100% of your trust needs to be given.

As so many of you have been looking for the best manscapers in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, we thought it was only right to carry out our own roundup. Below you'll find 7 of the best body groomer deals currently live, and let me tell you, they're absolutely brilliant.

Looking for something slightly different? Check out the 5 best electric shaver deals in the Boots Black Friday sale.

Philips Series 7000 14-in-1 Multigroom: was £79.99 , now £39.99 at Boots (save £40)

Perfect your personal style with Philips' most precise and versatile trimmer. With 14 premium tools, enjoy maximum precision with DualCut blades and added control with a no-slip rubber grip. It's also showerproof for convenient use in the shower.

Gillette Intimate Men’s Intimate Trimmer i3: was £60 , now £30 at Boots (save £30)

The Gillette Intimate Trimmer i3 is Gillette’s first pubic hair trimmer for gentle and easy intimate grooming. With SkinFirst technology, closely spaced blades and a sensitive comb attachment, the risk of nicks and cuts is significantly reduced. It lasts up to 80 minutes from a single charge and can be used wet or dry.

Philips OneBlade Face & Body Shaver & Trimmer: was £45 , now £30 at Argos (save £15)

OneBlade Face and Body is designed to trim, edge and shave any length of hair. The unique OneBlade shaving technology integrates a fast moving cutter with a dual protection system, giving you an efficient comfortable shave on longer hairs. OneBlade does not shave too close, so your skin stays comfortable.

BaByliss Super-X Metal Series 15-in-1 Multi Trimmer: was £120 , now £70 at John Lewis (save £50)

The Super-X Metal Multi Trimmer is perfect for all-over grooming. It's a professional grade 15 in 1 multi trimmer with a robust metal handle and outstanding build quality, engineered for superior hair trimming and easy body grooming. It also comes with a nose, ear and eyebrow attachment and delivers 5 hours of consistent cordless use.

Philips Series 7000 Showerproof Body Groomer and Trimmer: was £91.50 , now £54.99 at Amazon (save £37)

This Philips ultimate all-in-one body groomer is perfect for shaving or trimming everywhere confidently below the neck. Use the integrated trimmer and adjustable comb with 5 built-in length settings (3 to 11mm) to trim even the thickest hair with up to 80 minutes of cordless use per charge.

Braun 16-in-1 All-in-One Style Kit Series 7: was £99.99 , now £49.99 at Amazon (save £50)

Braun’s 16-in-1 Style Kit is perfect for head-to-toe grooming and manscaping your whole body. With an ultra sharp metal blade, AutoSense technology and a 100-minute runtime, it really is the ideal tool.