These are the 5 best electric shaver deals in the Boots Black Friday sale

There's now only a few days until Black Friday is officially here and we hope you've been writing up your wish list. So far, the early deals have been extremely impressive and we've been working hard to share them all with you. Whether you're looking for a new air fryer or some smart lighting this year, we've got you covered.

However, if you've been hoping to update your grooming routine with a fancy new gadget, you've come to the right place. Only the other day, Boots launched its (absolutely huge) Black Friday sale with thousands of discounts. If you haven't already, I strongly suggest you have a good look as stock is already flying off the shelves. These discounts are applied across electrical beauty, make-up, fragrances, electric toothbrushes, stylers, and of course, electric shavers.

Boots have actually discounted a few of its best-selling electric shavers by a huge amount, including the brand new Braun Series 9 Pro which has been reduced by a whopping £260! Yep, you absolutely heard that right. Keep reading to find out the top five electric shaver deals I've found in the Boots sale...I know you'll be convinced by the end.

Save £260 on the brand new Braun Series 9 Pro Electric Shaver

Purchase the Philips Series 9000 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver and save £300 at Boots

Save £165 on the Braun Series 7 Electric Shaver

Get the Philips Wet & Dry Electric Shaver Series 7000 for £170 less at Boots

Save £110 with the Braun Series 6 Electric Shaver

Braun Series 9 Pro Electric Shaver: was £479.99 , now £219.99 at Boots (save £260)

The brand new Braun Series 9 Pro is efficient and gentle in every stroke, no matter if you're shaving a 1, 3, or 7-day beard. The razor for men features the unique ProLift trimmer that lifts and cuts long and flat hair. This shaver easily captures even the tough hairs thanks to the redesigned Precision Switch - particularly useful in tricky areas. 100% waterproof up to 5m, this electric shaver for men can be used both wet or dry.

Philips Series 9000 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with Quick Clean Pod: was £499.99 , now £199.99 at Boots (save £300)

The Philips Series 9000 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver is an incredibly intelligent shaver powered by A.I, giving you top of the range skin comfort. Get feedback on shaving pressure to protect your skin, while cutting hair closer, even on 5-day beards. It senses, guides and adapts to your unique face. It also includes 1 cartridge, integrated pop-up trimmer, charging stand, travel case and cleaning brush.

Braun Series 7 Electric Shaver with Smart Care Center and Precision Trimmer: was £309.99 , now £144.99 at Boots (save £165)

The Braun Series 7 Electric Shaver has a 360° adaptation for a smooth shave and features AutoSense technology that reads and adapts to your beard density, removing more hairs in every stroke. The Li-Ion Battery provides up to 3 weeks of shaving and a 5 min quick charge. This men's electric razor is 100% waterproof for wet and dry use. It also includes a 4in1 SmartCare centre and a Precision Trimmer attachment.

Philips Wet & Dry Electric Shaver Series 7000 with Pop-up Trimmer, Case, Charging and LED Display: was £299.99 , now £129.99 at Boots (save £170)

The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close, even on 3-day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for better skin protection.

Braun Series 6 Electric Shaver with Precision Trimmer: was £199.99 , now £89.99 at Boots (save £110)

The Braun Series 6 electric shaver for men features a dermatologically tested SensoFlex swivel head and SensoFoil blades that enable low pressure adaptation for closeness, whilst remaining sensitive on your skin. The Li-Ion Battery provides up to 3 weeks of shaving and a 5 min quick charge. This men's electric razor is 100% waterproof for wet and dry use and a Precision Trimmer attachment is included.

