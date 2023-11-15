Boots launches massive Black Friday sale with huge savings on electrical beauty and grooming

The countdown is officially on and the Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast. If you haven't yet, we'd recommend you start writing your wish list, especially as there are so many wonderful deals set to be released in the next few days. However, If you're looking out for a new beauty or grooming tool, then you're in luck...

Boots have now launched its massive 2023 Black Friday sale, and it's brimming with thousands and thousands of spectacular deals. There are discounts applied across electrical beauty, make-up, fragrances, grooming, electric toothbrushes, hair straighteners, stylers and so much more. It's a great time to stock up on your beauty essentials, or get ahead of the game with your Christmas shopping.

We've rounded up the best deals which you'll be able to find below, and we'll make sure to keep adding them as they come in. Until then, happy shopping!

Save 15% on selected Shark hair styling tools

Save £100 on the Dyson Corrale Straightener plus free next day delivery with the code DYSONFNDD

Save £165 on the Oral-B iO3 Electric Toothbrush in Black, now £75

Electric Toothbrushes

Oral-B iO8 Electric Toothbrush Violet Ametrine with Limited Edition Travel Case: was £450 , now £140 at Boots (save £310)

The Oral-B iO8 has an interactive colour display which signals vital information, including brushing modes and head replacement reminder, greets you as you power up & gives you a smile for a job well done. It's AI recogniSes your brushing style and guides you to cover all your teeth, so you never miss a spot.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000: was £300 , now £199 at Boots (save £101)

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 provides a thorough clean that’s gentle on gums, boost your smile’s brightness with polishing bristles that remove up to 100% more stains for visibly whiter teeth in just 3 days. If you're feeling a bit excited, the pink version is only £119!

Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush: was £100 , now £40 at Boots (save £60)

The sleek handle of the Pro 3 electric toothbrush helps you brush like your dentist recommends: It helps you brush for 2 minutes with the professional timer and it notifies you every 30 seconds to change the area your are brushing. While you are just moving the brush around your mouth, Oral-B's unique round head does all the rest. Also available in pink and white.

IPLs and Epilators

Philips Lumea IPL Hair Removal 8000 Series: was £509.99 , now £339.99 at Boots (save £170)

Save £170 with the Philips Lumea IPL Hair Removal 8000 Series. With specialised personalised hair removal technology and four different attachments, it's an offer you cant refuse!

Braun IPL Silk·expert Pro 5 with 3 caps and premium pouch: was £659.99 , now £330 at Boots (save £329)

Braun IPL Silk-expert Pro 5 is the safest & fastest most efficient IPL. It provides visible hair reduction for 1 year of smooth skin and can automatically and continuously adapt to your skin tone. The Silk-expert Pro is also suitable for men, perfect for tackling hair on the chest, back, arms, stomach and legs. Not to be used on beards.

Braun Silk-épil 9-890: was £219.99 , now £99.99 at Boots (save £120)

The Braun Silk-épil 9-890 with a wide head for ultra fast epilation. Enjoy weeks of salon-smooth skin thanks to Micro-Grip technology and a 40% wider head that removes hairs as short as 0.5mm. The shaver and trimmer head gives you added options for sensitive areas and the epilator for women is 100% waterproof, which means you can epilate in the bath or shower for a painless experience.

Hair Straighteners

Dyson Corrale Straightener: was £399.99 , now £299.99 at Boots (save £100)

The Dyson Corrale Straightener can create a range of different styles – from curls and waves, to smooth and sleek – whether you’re looking to touch up your style or create a total style transformation. For the same price, it's also available in Fuchsia/Nickel.

Remington Shine Therapy Hair Straightener: was £79 , now £21.50 at Boots (save £58)

Ultra glossy hair is all over the catwalks at the moment, so to achieve hair that positively shimmers and shines definitely recommend the Shine Therapy Straightener. With its whole host of sheen educing ingredients that Remington has infused in the plates, customers agree that it makes hair 94% smoother and sleeker

Remington Shea Soft Straightener: was £69.99 , now £19.99 at Boots (save £50)

The Advanced Ceramic coated plates with luxurious Shea Oil enriched Micro-Conditioners leave your hair feeling soft and sleek. With 5 Temperature Settings it brings beautiful styling results to every hair type. And, because it heats up ultra-fast in just 15 seconds, great style is just moments away.

BaByliss Straight and Curl Brilliance Rose Gold Straightener: was £125 , now £49.99 at Boots (save £76)

Create endless styles from sleek straight hair to beautiful bold waves and curls with the BaByliss Straight and Curl Brilliance Rose Gold Straightener. Customise styles with the combination of smooth-glide titanium plates for effortless straightening and ultra-smooth stainless steel curved housing to create perfect curls. Featuring salon high heat and variable temperature settings for enhanced heat protection and long-lasting style.

Revamp Progloss Steamcare Ceramic Hair Straightener: was £119.99 , now £49.99 at Boots (save £70)

Keep your hair hydrated, whilst creating silky-smooth hairstyles with the Revamp Progloss Steamcare Hair Straightener. This advanced hair straightener is built with a slim steam chamber, to produce a continuous flow of steam, for hydrated and protected hair. Ensure long-lasting results, with an ultra-smooth finish. Customise your styling experience, with adjustable temperature settings from 150°C to 230°C. Featuring a removable water tank for easy refill. Includes silicone heat-resistant mat.

Hair Stylers

Shark FlexStyle: was £269.99 , now £229.49 at Boots (save £40)

Easily style straight or wavy hair while you dry, with no heat damage. With a single twist, Shark FlexStyle rotates between a powerful hair dryer and a versatile styling wand, complete with 4 attachments that have been specially selected for your hair type. Also available in black!

Bellissima Italia 8 in 1 Air Wonder Hot Air Styler: was £99.99 , now £69.99 at Boots (save £30)

Bellissima 8 in 1 Air Wonder is a Hot Air Styler with 8 accessories for drying your hair and creating different styles with a single movement. While drying your hair, you can create sculpted curls, waves, a straight look or add volume and body from root to end, all with a single styling tool.

Revlon One-Step Blow-Dry Multi Styler: was £69.99 , now £49.99 at Boots (save £20)

The One-Step Blow-Dry Multi Styler features 3 interchangeable attachments, designed to deliver a variety of salon hair styles for maximum versatility. With 50% Less Heat Exposure for less breakage, it’s gentle on your hair as it dries, curls and styles in One-Step without extreme heat, creating shiny, healthy-looking styles in up to half the time.

Revamp Progloss Airstyle 5 in 1 Multi Styler: was £59.99 , now £39.99 at Boots (save £20)

Featuring a function Ionic Jet technology, the Revamp Progloss Airstyle has four heat and two speed settings for the utmost control including a cool shot. Use the Cool Shot feature to set your style and enjoy a bespoke drying experience for a salon worthy look. Ensuring uniformity and an even optimum styling in seconds, the Revamp Progloss Airstyle is suitable for various hair textures and lengths.

Hair dryers

Shark SpeedStyle with Storage Bag: was £249.99 , now £212.49 at Boots (save £37)

Go from wet to dry ultra-fast with Shark SpeedStyle, and create a high-gloss finish in minutes. This gift set is perfect for all hair types and includes a handy storage bag. This powerful, lightweight hair dryer delivers ultra-fast drying, while the RapidGloss Finisher takes on frizz and flyaways for an ultra-smooth, naturally shiny finish.

Remington Shea Soft Hair Dryer: was £49.99 , now £18.99 at Boots (save £31)

The Remington Shea Soft Hairdryer features Micro-Conditioners enriched with Shea Oil that are released into the airflow to leave hair lusciously soft and smooth. The Ionic technology reduces static to eliminate frizz for a flyaway-free finish. A diffuser attachment enhances your hair’s natural shape and encourages carefree curls while the wide drying concentrator directs airflow to increase the air speed for fast blow-drying results.

BaByliss Elegance 2100 Hair Dryer: was £65 , now £26.99 at Boots (save £39)

Designed for salon results, the BaByliss Elegance 2100 Hair Dryer has Advanced Airflow for super-fast drying, and ionic smoothing technology for frizz-free shine. It's part of the brand's Elegance Collection.

Revamp Progloss 3950 High Torque AC Professional Hair Dryer: was £79.99 , now £49.99 at Boots (save £30)

Turn up the glamour and create a salon-quality blow-dry at home with the Revamp Progloss 3950 Featherlite Ultra X Shine Hair Dryer. The AC Professional long-life motor delivers a powerful airflow for faster drying. With adjustable heat/speed settings, the Ultra Cool Freeze Shot helps you create long-lasting hairstyles, with an extra blast of cold air. Complete with 2 concentrator attachments for styling precision and control.

Electric Shavers

Braun Series 9 Pro Electric Shaver: was £479.99 , now £219.99 at Boots (save £260)

The Series 9 Pro is efficient and gentle in every stroke, no matter if you're shaving a 1, 3, or 7-day beard. The razor for men features the unique ProLift trimmer that lifts and cuts long and flat hair. This shaver easily captures even the tough hairs thanks to the redesigned Precision Switch - particularly useful in tricky areas. 100% waterproof up to 5m, this electric shaver for men can be used both wet or dry.

Philips Series 3000 Electric Shaver: was £109.99 , now £49.99 at Boots (save £60)

Philips Shaver Series 3000 gives you a convenient and comfortable shave. Its 5D Pivot & Flex heads, PowerCut blade system, and wet or dry function provides a clean and comfortable result. Experience consistent shaving results with self-sharpening blades that are precision engineered for a convenient clean shave.

Braun Series 7 17-in-1 Hair & Body Trimmer: was £119.99 , now £69.99 at Boots (save £50)

Groom from head to toe using the Braun All-In-One Style Kit Series 7. Grooming kit made for beard, hair, details and manscaping. With Braun's sharpest ProBlade, AutoSense technology and a 100-minute runtime.