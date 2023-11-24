Best Black Friday Christmas chocolate: Lindt, Hotel Chocolat and more

While the best Black Friday deals make this a great time to buy lots of different items, it's not just fancy tech which should take your eye. It's not as glamourous, but stocking up on household essentials with a tidy discount is an excellent use of your time.

And of course, there is no bigger household essential than a mountain of chocolate. After all, Christmas is just around the corner, and whether you're hosting the whole family or just have a sweet tooth – we don't judge here at T3 – you'll love these great bargains.