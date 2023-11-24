Best Black Friday Christmas chocolate: Lindt, Hotel Chocolat and more

While the best Black Friday deals make this a great time to buy lots of different items, it's not just fancy tech which should take your eye. It's not as glamourous, but stocking up on household essentials with a tidy discount is an excellent use of your time.
And of course, there is no bigger household essential than a mountain of chocolate. After all, Christmas is just around the corner, and whether you're hosting the whole family or just have a sweet tooth – we don't judge here at T3 – you'll love these great bargains.
Lindt Lindor 1kg:
was £25, now £17.50 at Amazon
Save 30% on a 1kg of Lindt Lindor truffles at Amazon. These decadent treats are a personal favourite of mine – and 80 of them in the bag should keep you going for a while!
Alternate pick: Lindt Lindor Assorted
Crispy M&M's 850g:
was £8.80, now £7.19 at Amazon
Save 18% on this bulk count of Crispy M&M's. The crispy ones are – of course – the best kind, but others are on offer too if you're so inclined
Other variants: Brownie £7.19 | Salted Caramel £7.59
Quality Street 2kg:
was £25.99, now £19.49 at Amazon
Save 25% on a whopping 2kg box of Quality Street – just £19.49 at Amazon! This festive favourite is a staple, and this quantity could just tide you over until next Christmas!
Other variants: Celebrations, 2.4kg £21.99 | Heroes, 2kg £18.99
Hotel Chocolat Classic Christmas Luxe:
was £39.95, now £31.70 at Amazon
Save 21% on this luxury Hotel Chocolat box at Amazon. It's perfect for a slightly more refined nibble, with a festive theme and enough treats for the whole family.
Other posh picks: Lindt Napolitains £16.79 | Hotel Chocolat Wreath £38
Cadbury & Oreo big box 1.8kg:
was £21, now £14.44 at Amazon
Save 31% on this bulk selection box from Amazon. Find a host of favourites from Cadbury and Oreo, with 64 pieces overall – that's just 22.5p each!
Other variants: Mars Box, 1.4kg £18.09 | Kinder Box, 450g £11.38 | Reese's Big Cups £24.48