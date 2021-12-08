There’s up to 65% off Braun hair & grooming tools in the Amazon Christmas sale

We’re officially into the swing of December, meaning there’s only a couple of weeks to go until Christmas! For those of you who always leave your Christmas shopping to the last minute, Amazon has incredible discounts on bestselling products in their last minute Christmas deals.

The best deals from the Amazon Christmas sale is on grooming and hair removal appliances from leading manufacturer Braun. Braun has received huge price cuts from Amazon, saving customers up to 65% off on the latest and greatest Braun devices.

These discounts are on trimmers, shavers and epilators for both men and women. Braun tools make great Christmas gifts or stocking fillers and you can get them at Amazon from as low as £11.99.

But be quick – the Braun deals end in 7 days. These price cuts are some of the biggest we’ve ever seen from Braun so if you’re at a loss at what to get someone for Christmas, Amazon has you covered.

To browse all Braun grooming and hair removal discounts, click the link above. If you want to know more about Braun and their top products, we’ve highlighted our favourite 5 discounts that he or she will be happy to receive this Christmas.

Braun 9-in-1 Beard Trimmer: was £69.99, now £34.99 at Amazon Braun 9-in-1 Beard Trimmer: was £69.99, now £34.99 at Amazon

The Braun 9-in-1 Beard Trimmer is currently half price in the Amazon Christmas sale. The 9-in-1 Beard Trimmer is a wet and dry trimmer that expertly shaves, trims and styles all the hair that you have, including your beard, face, body, ears and nose. It’s AutoSensing motor adapts to your beard for an effortless personalised shave. This set comes with the trimmer, plus the Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide Razor, extra blades and combs. The perfect Christmas gift for him.

Braun Silk-épil 5 Epilator: was £109.99, now £49 at Amazon Braun Silk-épil 5 Epilator: was £109.99, now £49 at Amazon

The epilator has truly made a comeback, rivalling the likes of laser, waxing and shaving. If you’re new to epilating or you’re an expert, the Braun Silk-épil 5 Epilator is a handy 3-in-1 device that features the epilator, shaver and bikini trimmer. It has micro-grip tweezer technology so you can get a close shave and precise lines. The epilator comes with a massage cap for a painless sensitive shave – and you can save £60.99 on it at Amazon.

Braun Series 9 Electric Shaver: was £499.99, now £174.99 at Amazon Braun Series 9 Electric Shaver: was £499.99, now £174.99 at Amazon

The biggest price cut on Braun in the Amazon Christmas sale is on the Braun Series 9 Electric Shaver. Originally priced at £499.99, it’s now down to £174.99, saving you a huge £325. This premium high quality shaver is one of the world’s most efficient electric shavers with five shaving elements to achieve an efficient and flawless look. It’s a truly innovative and ground-breaking device.

Braun FaceSpa Face Epilator: was £129.99, now £69.99 at Amazon Braun FaceSpa Face Epilator: was £129.99, now £69.99 at Amazon

The Braun FaceSpa Face Epilator is an all-in-one beauty device that tackles hair removal, skin cleansing and stimulation. If you find stray hairs or fluff on your face that you want to get rid of, you can easily use the face epilator to gently remove them. Not only that, you can use the FaceSpa Epilator as part of your skincare routine, as the different attachments cleanse, tone and smooth your skin to enhance blood circulation and complexion.