The Amazon Christmas deals are live: save on gadgets, beauty & decorations

It’s the first of December which means we’re officially in the countdown to Christmas! Not to pile on the pressure, but you only have 24 days to get all your Christmas shopping done and to get your house prepared for the festivities.
If the thought of Christmas shopping panics you, you’re in luck as Amazon have set their last minute Christmas deals live today. Every day in the lead up to Christmas, Amazon will be releasing incredible deals and discounts on award-winning products, including beauty gift sets, kitchen essentials and Christmas decorations.
Just like their Black Friday sale, Amazon has so many deals available that it can be hard to keep track of all of them. That’s where T3 comes in!
Below we’ve listed the Amazon Christmas deals that are live now, plus the best Christmas gift ideas with amazing discounts.
The best Amazon Christmas deals live now
- 4K TVs: save on 32” - 75” OLED & 4K TVs
- Advent calendars: get 50% off popular chocolate advent calendars
- Amazon beauty advent calendar: get the Amazon advent calendar at just £39.99
- BaByliss: top deals on BaByliss hair dryers & shaving tools
- Bath bombs: save on bath bomb gift sets from Bomb Cosmetics
- Beauty gift sets: amazing beauty gifts for her and him
- Books: get popular Kindle books for 99p
- Boxsets: popular TV & film boxset deals
- Car: get cheap car accessories from AA, Sakura and more
- Christmas decorations: get trees, decorations and lights for cheap at Amazon
- Coffee machines: get Krups coffee machines are discounted prices
- Fragrance: Christmas deals on perfume from Vera Wang, Calvin Klein and more
- Furniture: save on home furniture and lights
- Haircare: up to 65% off haircare essentials
- Irons: big discounts on Tefal and Philips irons
- Large appliances: save big on Hotpoint & Whirlpool appliances
- Logitech: cheap Logictech PC accessories
- Makeup: save on makeup and nailcare from Rimmel, Maybelline and more
- Oral-B: top deals on Oral-B toothbrushes & brush heads
- Skincare: discounts on men’s and women’s skincare
- Sony: great deals on Sony headphones and speakers
- Tefal: huge cash savings on Tefal cookware
- Turtle Beach: discounted Turtle Beach gaming headphones
- Video games: save on video games & accessories
Gift ideas from the Amazon Christmas sale
TCL 50C720K QLED 50-inch Smart TV: was £599, now £449 at Amazon
In the Amazon last minute Christmas sale, you can save £150 on the TCL 50-inch Smart TV. This is a pricey Christmas gift but if you’re due a TV upgrade, it’s the perfect time to buy a new one so you can enjoy all the Christmas specials and films on a HD screen. This TCL Smart TV has Quantum Dot technology and Dolby Vision that has incredible colours, contrast and brightness, for an expert viewing experience.
ORSKEY Full HD Dual Dash Cam: was £79.99, now £39.94 at Amazon
The ORSKEY Dash Cam is half price in the Amazon Christmas sale. This front and rear dual recording dash cam has strong WDR technology that clearly shows and tapes the front and back of your car while you drive. It has impressive night vision with 6 infrared LED lights so you can feel safe even when you’re driving late at night.
Krups Opio Steam & Pump Espresso Coffee Machine: was £156.99, now £80.99 at Amazon
There are some great Krups coffee machine discounts available in the Amazon last minute Christmas deals. The Krups Opio Espresso Coffee Machine has a 15-bar pump pressure and a steam nuzzle to froth milk. It’s an impressive machine that’s easy to use, and makes a great Christmas gift.
Tefal PerfectMix High Speed Blender: was £111.99, now £56.99 at Amazon
Kitchen appliances always make popular gifts for Christmas. The Tefal PerfectMix Blender has six Powelix blades and a powerful 1200W motor that blends up to 30% faster than previous Tefal blenders. It has three pre-set programmes, including ice crush, smoothie and auto clean.
Tefal OptiGrill+ Health Grill: was £167.99, now £88.99 at Amazon
Another Tefal appliance that’s on sale at Amazon is the Tefal OptiGrill+ Health Grill. Portable kitchen appliances like grills and microwave ovens have become increasingly popular and this Tefal grill is no exception. It has six automatic cooking programmes that automatically adapt the temperature to the type of food you’re cooking, plus the LED cooking level indicator accurately reports how cooked the food is.
Oral-B iO6 x2 Electric Toothbrushes: was £419.99, now £250.55 at Amazon
A great gift idea if you’re buying something for a couple is the Oral-B iO6 set of 2 electric toothbrushes. These toothbrushes have revolutionary iO technology and unique round brush heads for a professional clean and healthier gums. The interactive display monitors your brushing and gives you gentle reminders of how to achieve a better clean. Available in multiple colours, including white, pink, grey and black.
BaByliss Men Super Stubble Beard Trimmer: was £110, now £49.99 at Amazon
The BaByliss Men Stubble & Beard trimmer gives a precise shave on stubble and short beards, with 24 different length settings. The contouring head tracks the curve of your face for an accurate and comfortable shave. It’s cordless and can run for up to 70 minutes, so it makes for the perfect travel companion.
BaByliss Curl Styler Luxe: was £60, now £34.99 at Amazon
Another BaByliss product (BaByliss have huge discounts in the Amazon Christmas sale), the Curl Styler Luxe is an impressive styler that’s perfect for beginners or curling experts. It has quartz-ceramic coated plates and a barrel that heats the hair to help form a curl. It gives you long lasting curls quickly and easily, perfect for those who tend to run late in the mornings.
BaByliss Elegance 2100 Hair Dryer: was £45, now £22.65 at Amazon
Updating yours or someone else’s beauty gadgets is ideal this time of year. The BaByliss Elegance Hair Dryer has heat balancing ceramic technology that dries hair quickly, controls frizz and boosts shine. It has 3 heat and 2 speed settings and is super lightweight so you can take it with you anywhere. Plus it comes in a really pretty rose gold colour.
Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette: was £60, now £16.36 at Amazon
No one can resist perfume at Christmas. The Vera Wang Princess fragrance has received a huge price cut in the Amazon Christmas sale, saving you 73% off the original price. A fruity and citrusy scent, this perfume is the perfect gift for those who are just starting to get into designer fragrances.
Nivea Men Full Works Gift Set: was £20, now £9 at Amazon
The Nivea Men Full Works Gift Set is the perfect male grooming kit that makes a great stocking filler. This set has 5 full-sized products, including shaving foam, shower gel, stubble lotion, face wash and deodorant stick. These products are all designed for men with sensitive skin.
Marshall Major IV Foldable Bluetooth Headphones: was £129.99, now £79 at Amazon
The Marshall Major IV headphones have over 80 hours of wireless listening time and the multi-directional control button lets you control music and volume easily. These headphones have a new ergonomic design with ear cushions and headband for comfortable wearing.
Sony WF-C500 True Wireless Headphones: was £90, now £59 at Amazon
The Sony WF-C500 headphones have up to 20 hours of battery life with the charging case. They’re small and lightweight for easy wearing and they have clear and crisp sound. They’re also voice assistant compatible and have a built-in microphone so you can make calls. These are available in multiple colours like green, orange, black and white.
Sony HT-G700 Dolby Atmos Soundbar: was £450, now £249 at Amazon
Christmas is a hectic time so whether you’re playing music during dinner or watching a film afterwards, make sure you have crystal clear sound with the Sony HT-G700 soundbar. It has immersive Audio Enhancement and a wireless subwoofer for rich sound and flexible placement.