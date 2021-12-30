There go my wages: there's 50% off Le Creuset in the John Lewis sale

Save up to 50% on some of the best cookware from the kitchen legend

Le Creuset Boxing Day sale deals
(Image credit: Le Creuset)
Carrie Marshall

By published

If you thought yesterday's Le Creuset deals were tasty, wait until you see what John Lewis has been cooking. It's having a massive Le Creuset sale with discounts of up to 50% on some of the world's most iconic cookware.

• Le Creuset cookware and kitchenware: save up to 50% at John Lewis

This isn't an attempt to shift unpopular stock, weird products or horrible colours. These are genuinely big discounts on products you'll love, from cast iron casserole soup pots down from £260 to £130 to stoneware oven dishes, down 40% to £36. You'll also find discounts on Le Creuset pepper mills and all kinds of kitchen kit and cookware, including the cute little Le Creuset ramekins.

Le Creuset cookware and kitchenware: save up to 50% at John Lewis

Le Creuset cookware and kitchenware: save up to 50% at John Lewis

Le Creuset cookware is built to last, and right now you can save an absolute fortune in the John Lewis sale with discounts of up to 50% on some of the brand's most wanted products including cast iron cookware and stoneware too. Fancy cooking in style in 2022? Everything you need is here.

Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com).

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.